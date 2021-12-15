For those who are always busy, the current summary of ComputerHoy.com compiles the most shocking news of the last hours, linked in headlines.

A lot of people don’t take it seriously, but the metaverse it’s going to be something very big … or a big fiasco. Google, just in case, is already preparing a new operating system based on augmented reality.

Oppo yesterday presented MariSilicon X, an image and sound processor that is going to revolutionize mobile cameras, and Oppo Air Glass, an augmented reality monocle that takes over from Google Glass.

Here we go again: Millions of iPhone, Galaxy and Raspberry Pi affected by a bug in the WiFi that exposes data and passwords

Technological news

Nike is gearing up to sell clothing in the metaverse with the acquisition of RTFKT Studios.

Microsoft Teams debuts end-to-end encryption for video calls today.

Google would be preparing a new operating system focused on augmented reality.

Millions of iPhone, Galaxy and Raspberry Pi affected by a bug in the WiFi that exposes data and passwords.

Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best premium-range smartphones.

Mobile phones

WhatsApp will allow administrators to delete messages for everyone in a group.

MariSilicon X: this is Oppo's secret weapon to take mobile photography and video to another level in 2022.

Huawei continues to bet on folding mobiles: P50 Pocket will be released on December 23.

Computers and tablets

Luna is Dell's new proposal to get repairable and ecological laptops.

Windows 11 wants to be the most accessible operating system thanks to this new feature.

Lifestyle

How to share the Christmas lottery on WhatsApp to avoid problems and misunderstandings.

12 Smart TVs are on sale and can be the perfect gift for this Christmas.

The 4 best apps to pay with cryptocurrencies.

Oppo Air Glass, an assisted reality monocle that takes over from Google Glass.

How does PayPal work? Guide to create your account and buy online safely.

Mercadona announces a new Christmas sweet that only a few could enjoy last year.

25 cheap Christmas gifts under 20 euros that arrive before December 24.

The viral trick to change the color of the Christmas tree balls without spending money.

Leisure and gaming

Congratulations to the football fans, LaLiga can be seen again online without intermediaries.

Watch out! This Netflix Christmas-themed kids movie could spoil the magic of Christmas for your kids.

NVIDIA delays the launch of all its new graphics except one: the jewel in the crown will be announced very soon.

What is PlayStation Spartacus: Sony's secret weapon to win the generation with PS5.

Motor

DGT empty radars: How many are there? Is it possible to identify them?

The semiconductor shortage continues to cause closures in Spain and Seat takes action this week.

The car that would survive the apocalypse is up for auction.

Science

How to prevent the mask from getting wet and to be able to breathe better in winter with it.

The careers that Elon Musk recommends studying so as not to be useless in the future.

A space tourist makes the first food delivery in space: cooked mackerel for the astronauts.

ESA's novel method of cleaning up space debris in orbit.

Elon Musk hopes to implant his Neuralink brain chips in humans next year.

What are the side effects of the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine?

The curiosities of the day

The great (and technological) hack for which you will not throw the dividers of the pizza boxes again.

This device reads your brain waves to reduce stress and increase concentration and productivity.

