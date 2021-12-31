The last summary of current news of the year begins. We say goodbye to 2021 as we do every morning: counting what has happened in the world of technology in the last 24 hours. Welcome!

Apple has ordered the closure of an iPhone factory in India, after 259 women have suffered food poisoning. They were housed overcrowded, they slept on the ground among rats, the food had worms, and the toilets had no running water.

The last day of the year also supposes the end of BlackBerry OS, the operating system of some of the pioneering mobiles, the Apple of the 90s. It will no longer be updated in 2022.

2021 has been the year of cryptocurrencies, to the point that you can already buy the Roscón de Reyes with Bitcoins. But who is going to pay for a cake with a coin that can be worth double in a few weeks?

Technological news

Mobile phones

Computers and tablets

Lifestyle

Leisure and gaming

Motor

Science

The curiosities of the day

Happy New Year!