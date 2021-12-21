Koenigsegg has shown a video breaking a new record: the fastest accelerating engine in the world. Up to 31,700 rpm from idle in just one second!

The Swedish supercar brand Koenigsegg launched in 2020 the beginning of the production of the maximum exponent of its range: the Koenigsegg Jesko.

This racing car carries a 5-liter V8 biturbo engine -The same one that carried the Agera– that can reach the 1,623 hp and 1,500 Nm of torque with E85 biofuel. Also, your body can get 1000 kg downforce; has active rear wheel steering Y carbon fiber chassis.

In short, a sports car of only 1,420 kg of weight, a drag coefficient of 0.278 and with a power unit that takes you to reach almost 500 km / h top speed. A key car, by the way, in the brand’s contest with Bugatti for speed records.

Many data that are a reference in automotive engineering and to which now adds the world record for fastest accelerating production engine. And is that the Jesko can reach 7,800 rpm from idle in just 213 milliseconds.

Or what is the same: in neutral position until the injection cut, su V8 biturbo increases revolutions at a rate of 31,700 per second. An outrage that the president of the company himself, Christian Von Koenigsegg, add that have come to measure peaks of 46,000 rpm / second.

It has smashed the record, therefore, of the Toyota V10 in collaboration with Yamaha’s legendary Lexus LFA, which could reach from idle 9,000 rpm in sol0 0.6 seconds, producing that magnificent and so recognized sound.

The Jesko can achieve these figures thanks, to a great extent also, to the LST (Koenigsegg Light Speed ​​Transmission). A nine-speed multi-clutch transmission that, unlike the DCT system (Dual Clutch Transmission), use the UPOD (Ultimate Power On Demand) developed by Koenigsegg.

This UPOD allows the electronics to anticipate the gears what the driver is going to use or even jump from one to another that are not consecutive no time delay in power delivery (from a maximum of 30 milliseconds). And weighing 90 kg including all liquids!

This article was published in Top Gear by Rodrigo García Vita.