Spinach and Date Salad is an extremely easy to doas it only consists of four easy steps.

The first is to place the spinach on a plate, then we cut the dates into slices and we add them, then we grate the Parmesan cheese into flakes on the salad and, finally, we dress with a little salt and a good olive oil.

If you don’t have Parmesan at home, a good cured Manchego cheese also works perfectly, and if you want to give your salad a festive touch, you can also use a little honey and mustard sauce for the dressing.

Despite its simplicity, the spinach salad with dates it is very rich in flavors and contrasts. The crisp and green of the spinach contrasts with the creamy texture and sweetness of the dates, all rounded out by the olive oil and Parmesan cheese. A basic for this summer.