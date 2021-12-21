When we think about the menus to celebrate the holidays and, specifically, the main course, we usually focus on the main element and leave aside the accompaniment. Then salads come into play, which are very good options, but there is life beyond them. To show these 31 original garnishes with which to make your dishes a party.

We trust that, between so much variety of recipes, Find a garnish that fits with that bird, meat, fish, seafood or similar to the one that you already have your eye and that will be the protagonist of your menus this holidays.

This meeting of 31 original garnishes with which to make your dishes a party It starts with the potato, one of the most popular products when it comes to garnishing. It is economical, versatile, grateful, supports many types of cooking and is liked by all or almost all. It is not surprising that we use it so much in our country and abroad.

In other countries there are ways to prepare potatoes as a garnish that we love. In the US and the UK they are very fond of tater tots, potato cylinders that are crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, while in Germany kartoffelpuffer or potato pancakes are traditional. Both side dishes can be prepared in advance and kept warm in the oven in the absence of being brought to the table and succeeding.

Aesthetically unsurpassed are the baked potato roses that enter through the eyes and awaken passions. Can you imagine your table adorned with them? We are not going to deny that they are a bit laborious, but the touch of style and distinction they bring is well worth the little effort they require.

Simpler in terms of preparation They are the caramelized potatoes with orange and red wine and the potato gratin with provolone with rosemary and bay leaf, but no less tasty for that. The same occurs with other vegetables that only need to be placed in the oven and wait for them to reach their desired doneness.

Remove a couple of layers of leaves from the base of the artichokes and we cut the stem, which we can reserve for another preparation. We want to be able to place the artichoke on its base, so we will ensure that the lower part of the artichokes is flat. We cut the upper part of the artichokes, removing the hard tips and without fear of cutting too much. We place the artichokes upside down and press them, with force as if we were punching them, with the palm of the hand so that they open and the leaves separate from each other. Read: 28 salty snacks for children and adults We flip the artichokes again and place them on a baking sheet. We season the top each of them and sprinkle them with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. It is important that it is of good quality, as this will show in the final result. We put the artichokes in the oven, preheated to 180ºC with heat up and down, and we roast them for an hour (it will depend on the size and quality of the artichokes). Remove the tray from the oven, let it rest for 10 minutes and serve the artichokes hot, either as a garnish or as a starter.

The passage through the pan and a bath in good olive oil suits many vegetables that make delicious garnishes. Frying gives many vegetables a spectacular exterior texture, but especially to the artichokes that we can prepare by themselves crunchy artichokes or in saffron tempura.

This last technique is also great for other vegetables alone or mixed like the ratatouille in tempura, to the tomatoes, look at how beautiful these green tomatoes fried in tempura are and judge for yourself, and the borage that is in batter is surprising.

The mixtures of different vegetables they work very well. One of our most traditional dishes, pisto, proves it. We can give it exotic airs and prepare a Moroccan ratatouille with dates, Frenchified and call it ratatouille or Italianise the mixture in a tasty Sicilian caponata. Which one do you prefer?

When It is about vegetables, we can not ignore the barbecue. Delicious on its own, but sublime as a garnish. If you want to learn how to make the perfect vegetable grill, all you have to do is follow our advice. Other garnish recipes that have stolen our hearts are the candied piquillo peppers, the sweet wine glazed onions, the broccoli with mango and cashew sauce and the sautéed brussels sprouts with boletus.

With fruit we can also garnish our dishes and how! You only have to take a look at these candied figs in Porto and this garnish of strawberries and pine nuts to imagine how well they go with all kinds of dishes, especially roasts. Both recipes bring exoticism, balance, freshness and contrast to the whole, which makes them very original and interesting garnishes.

Finally, to close our 31 original garnishes with which to make your dishes a party, we propose to venture with the chutney. They are versatile, can be prepared in advance, last a long time, combine with many dishes (especially meat and poultry) and can also be used to accompany cheeses for appetizers or dessert. Come on, a gem.

Directly to the Paladar | Fittings

Directly to the Paladar | Brussels sprouts: seven recipes to amaze