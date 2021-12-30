We will start by peeling the tomato and removing the seeds. We cut the tomato meat into small cubes about half a centimeter and we put them in a strainer for ten minutes to release the excess water. Then we pass the chopped tomato to a bowl and add the soy sauce, the lemon zest and the extra virgin olive oil.

In another bowl, we put the drained tuna, the mustard, the cream cheese and the chopped chives, and mash with a fork until making a cream.

We place a plate ring on top of the serving plate and put ¾ parts of its height with the tomato tartare, level with a spoon or with the ring leveler and fill again to the edge of the ring with the tuna rillete. We remove the ring gently and proceed to assemble the rest of the dishes in the same way.

With what to accompany the tomato tartare with tuna rillete

The tomato tartare with tuna rillette as best it is, it is very fresh from the fridge. So if it is not going to be consumed at the time of doing so it must be stored in the refrigerator. Accompany it with some good bread toasts to enjoy all its flavor.