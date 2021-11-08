As we are used to every month, at Genbeta we have once again collected an extensive list of free online courses taught by some of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world. If you want learn something related to computer science and you don’t know where to start, you have come to a good place.

Here are 31 courses on various online education platforms where you just need to create an account to enroll in the courses and access the available material. They are courses that you can start right now or during the rest of November, and usually complete at your own pace. All courses are in Spanish.





ImportantAll courses are free in their most basic form or may be open for audit. Usually you will only have to register an account on the corresponding platform to gain access to the resources, however, if you want certifications and evaluations, you usually need premium paid accounts.

Programming





Development of cloud services with HTML5, Javascript and node.js (2nd edition: a course at the Polytechnic University of Madrid in which you will learn about JavaScript and the design of server web applications using node.js, express.js and HTML5 The course also includes the deployment of server services in the cloud and introduces basic software engineering techniques.

Applied SQL in Data Science: An IBM course in which you will learn to use and apply the powerful SQL language to better communicate and extract data from databases, a must-have for anyone working in the field of science of data.

Android: Introduction to Programming: a course at the Polytechnic University of Valencia in which you will learn to develop an example application, “My Favorite Places,” to learn about the Android development environment and its elements.

Introduction to video game development with Unity: a course at the Polytechnic University of Valencia in which you will learn to develop multiplatform video games using one of the most popular tools on the market, the Unity game engine.

Introduction to Software Engineering: a course at the Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn about the different phases of development that a computer project goes through, as well as the management activities necessary to achieve the successful completion of the project.

Structural UML diagrams for Software Engineering: a course at the Polytechnic University of Valencia in which you will learn about the “Unified Modeling Language” (UML, in English “Unified Modeling Language”), a standard that allows addressing the modeling problem of software at all its levels from a comprehensive perspective that the standard as a whole provides.

Introduction to R: a course from the Anáhuac University Network in which you will learn R, one of the most widely used languages ​​in data analysis, data science and artificial intelligence. The course will provide you with the basics of programming in R with a practical approach.

Python: learning to program: a course at the Polytechnic University of Valencia in which you will learn to program with Python from scratch. It starts with knowing variables, loops and functions and gets to handle text files.

Introduction to web application development: a course at the Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn to develop a web application from scratch with different technologies such as HTML, CSS, Python, JSON, JavaScript and Ajax.

COBOL Basic Course: A complete course on YouTube for anyone who wants to get started in the world of the COBOL programming language.

Cybersecurity





Introduction to cybersecurity: a course at the Universidad del Rosario in which you will obtain the knowledge demanded by the industry in several of the most important areas of cybersecurity: security in software development, cryptography, ethical hacking and computer forensics.

Advanced analytics and cybersecurity: a course at Galileo University in which you will learn how advanced analytics, through different techniques, allows the creation of predictive, prescriptive and automatic models to improve the management of energy assets in an electrical system.

Fundamentals of the Internet of Things (IoT): Security I: a course from Galileo University in which you will learn the importance of security in IoT devices, their most common vulnerabilities and threats, as well as the security models to mitigate them.

Cybersecurity Fundamentals: a practical approach: a course from the Carlos III University of Madrid and the IDB in which you will learn to think like a hacker but act like an expert in cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity Bases and structures for the protection of information: a course from the Anáhuac University Network in which you will learn to shield your information and that of your company against computer threats and you will learn the fundamentals of the world of cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity Understand attacks to deploy countermeasures: a course at the Rey Juan Carlos University in which you will receive a first complete, in-depth, current, practical and enjoyable approach to cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity tools and application methods: a course from the Anáhuac University Network in which you will learn about new tools and good practices to manage cybersecurity systems that protect your organization’s data.

Online Cybersecurity: A free course on Udemy where you will learn security principles, access control, network security, malware, cryptography, computer forensics, vulnerability management, hardening, and business continuity.

Cybersecurity and Privacy 101: a free course on Udemy in which you will learn the basics of cybersecurity, techniques to stay safe on the internet, and to take maximum care of your privacy.

Termux: Ethical Hacking and Pentesting from your mobile: a free course on Udemy in which you will learn how to use Termux to apply different computer security tools, apply pentesting, perform security audits, etc.

Kali Linux. Tool Installation, Commands and Practice: A free course on Udemy in which you will learn about the quintessential security tool, Kali Linux, with its suite of totally free tools.

Artificial intelligence





How to make responsible use of artificial intelligence in the public sector ?: a course from the Inter-American Development Bank in which you will learn the concepts, principles, challenges and opportunities of the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) for the public sector .

Introduction to computer vision: application development with OpenCV: a course at the Carlos III University of Madrid in which you will learn the basic concepts of computer vision, in addition to practically implementing image analysis algorithms through computers using the OpenCV function library.

Artificial Intelligence for All: Master the Fundamentals – An IBM course in which you will learn what Artificial Intelligence (AI) is by understanding its key applications and concepts, including machine learning, deep learning, and neural networks.

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: a course from the Anahuac University Network in which you will learn the theoretical foundations of AI with its main branches such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Robotics, Language Processing and Expert Systems.

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms – A Galileo University course in which you will learn how the artificial intelligence algorithms that make chatbos, autonomous cars, voice recognition, and more work, work.