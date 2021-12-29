This has been announced by the operator, which is recovering a promotion that was available during this month of August. In it, we have access to Nextory, a platform that holds more than 300,000 ebooks and audiobooks, and more of 80 magazines. The platform can be used on mobile phones, tablets and computers, where we can download content to read it offline.

Free books, audiobooks and magazines

If you are a Movistar customer, you can access the service for free during 30 days without obligation, and if you want to keep the subscription later, you can do it for only 7.99 euros per month compared to the 8.99 euros per month that it costs if you are not a customer of the operator. In addition, the subscription is accessible by four people with their four individual profiles, all of whom can use the same monthly subscription. Of course, the use cannot be simultaneous, and for that you have to contract the Family mode separately.

Among the audiobooks and ebooks free for 30 days, we find authors such as Matilde Asensi, Carmen Mola, Carlos Ruiz Zafón, María Dueñas, Almudena Grandes, Eduardo Mendoza, Fernando Aramburu and many more. There are also the best-selling and award-winning books, such as Patria, Trilogía del Baztán, books awarded with the Planeta Prize, etc.