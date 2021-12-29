Movies have given us countless franchises over the years. Some are hugely popular and it makes perfect sense for them to do multiple sequels, even when it was often just going downhill. In case of ‘Attack of the killer tomatoes’ It is much more particular, since it may be the only saga in the history of cinema in which all the continuations are better than the first installment.

‘Killer tomatoes eat France’ It is the fourth and last film in a series that also featured an animated series and several video games. Currently the 30th anniversary of its premiere and I wanted to get it back to explain why I consider it to be one of the funniest nonsense in film history.

Without any shame

In fairness, it can be said that the franchise was rebooted with ‘The return of the killer tomatoes’, second installment of the franchise that many remember today for having one of the first appearances on the big screen of George Clooney. It was then that Gangrene and Igor, the characters played by John astin Y Steve Lundquist, a duo of villains more pathetic than threatening that functioned from then on as the great common thread of the saga.

The other great common element of all the movies from then on is the dominant presence of a very identifiable absurd humor in which everything seems to be allowed, to the point that breaking the fourth wall is not something unusual, even joking with script changes on the fly because some of those involved are not satisfied with what appears in it.





This is something that is highlighted in ‘Killer tomatoes are eaten France’ from the hilarious opening credits, where there are already several jokes about the information that is appearing, thus making it very clear the type of film we are dealing with. Then everything ends up turning into a debauchery, starting with that delirious escape sequence from a French jail.

From there what we find here is a movie that laughs at French culture to the point that some viewers may end up offended. The point is that here there is no intention to despise it, but to use it to build an insane spectacle in which the plot cohesion jumps through the air in benefit of an avalanche of gags and crazy situations.

Anything goes for fun





To do this, ‘Killer Tomatoes Eat France’ has no problem skipping the, so to speak, internal logic of the previous films. Hence, tomatoes speak English when they did not in previous installments. However, all this is endorsed by the same scriptwriters of the mythical first part, with John debello assuming the leadership again, a role he played in all four deliveries.

That makes ‘Killer Tomatoes Eat France’ a movie without the slightest fear of falling into the biggest ridiculous. In fact, it is something that he even embraces in certain situations, partly to avoid having to spend more money, but also because unreason becomes his way of life, something that is marked even with the great hero of the function played by a Marc Price that i really wish i was Michael j. Fox.

That is already the indication that here they are willing to laugh at anyone, because Price was mainly known for his appearances in ‘Family Enredos’, the series in which the career of the protagonist of ‘Back to the Future’ began to emerge. If you make fun of your leading actor right away, you can already imagine what will come next.





The movie it is even allowed to play with the mythical musical theme of the first installment to adjust it to different situations, even acquiring romantic overtones. Therefore it is true that you have to face ‘Killer tomatoes are eating France’ with a particular frame of mind. I remember approaching her for the first time on an early morning show on Antena 3 wishing to see some madness like the one that her title already foreshadowed and I did not end up disappointed at all.

In other words, if you want to look for flaws in the film, you will find so many that its mere existence ends up being an anomaly that is difficult to justify. But what differentiates it from many other nonsense that you end up laughing at because there is no other option left – I think, for example, of that great involuntary comedy that is ‘The Room’ – is that here that cross between absurdity and pathos is deliberately sought. , to the point of having great occurrences as there is sightseeing in the lair of the bad guys.

In short





What I am also very clear about is that ‘Killer tomatoes are eating France’ it’s not a movie for all tastes. Here in no case can we speak of a cinematographic delicatessen, but we can speak of a fast food that never deceives and on more than one occasion surprises with flavors that you did not expect in such a proposal. That has made me repeat several times and I imagine that more than one of you will happen the same. The rest is better that you stay away from it or just remove it after a few minutes. That is what there is and it will go to more.