30 years later, they find a curious error in DBZ

Despite being a fight-focused anime, the narrative in Dragon Ball Z it has never been neglected and as a result we have a story packed with memorable characters and unforgettable moments. However, the work of Akira toriyama It is not perfect and 30 years later, users have discovered a curious error that, apparently, no one had noticed before.

Via Reddit, users pointed out that in the chapter where the Z Warriors they fight against Freeza in the planet Namek, Piccolo indicates to Gohan and Krillin let them fly away as soon as possible. While in the first frame of the animation we see Krillin carrying the Freeza Army Armor what do you give them VegetaOnce they fly off, this warrior is wearing his iconic orange suit.

This bug is fixed later, but it appears that the community was more concerned with the fact that Gohan he took his time running away from the scene, rather than noticing what these fighters were wearing.

Editor’s note: This just makes me wonder what other things Akira Toriyama’s work hides that we haven’t discovered yet. Maybe they are minor details, but at the end of the day it is humans who work in this type of productions so obviously they could have missed one or another mistake.

Via: Reddit