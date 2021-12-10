The weekend is just around the corner, but before we take a well-deserved rest, it is a good time to catch up on the latest technology. Here we go!

Google yesterday published the list with the most searched in Spain in 2021. He sent to the present: volcanoes, vaccines, and electricity bill.

The cryptocurrencies are made official: WhatsApp will use them, and Facebook is re-allowing its advertising.

Amazon closes Alexa. No, not the virtual assistant, but his old service (25 years) for ranking web pages, which had the same name.

Technological news

Amazon will stop offering one of its longest-running services, 25 years online, in 2022.

A Microsoft bug leaked sensitive data from WordPress websites.

Kickstarter bets on the blockchain and announces big changes in 2022.

WhatsApp gets into the business of payments with cryptocurrencies.

This is the unknown cryptocurrency that does not stop growing while the rest go down.

This is the most sought after in Spain in 2021: volcanoes, vaccines, the electricity bill and FIFA 22.

The Bizum Pay Scam that is ravaging Wallapop.

Mobile phones

The new update for iPhone will tell you if your phone uses original components or if it has been repaired.

Part of the specifications of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 are leaked.

This is the OPPO folding phone that will be announced on December 15.

The new update for Google Chrome on Android comes with a most useful feature.

Computers and tablets

Now you can control Windows 11 with voice commands, and this is how it works.

OnePlus would follow in the footsteps of realme and would be preparing an Android tablet.

Lifestyle

Apple's revolutionary augmented reality glasses would work only with gestures.

Cryptocurrency Big Picks of 2021: Which Will Keep Rising in 2022?

Amazon Prime benefits that few know about and that you are not taking advantage of.

What does the color code on toothpaste tubes mean.

Instagram announces an expected change for those who do not want to be victims of the algorithm.

Heating systems to heat up without the need for electricity.

Leisure and gaming

Another mythical villain returns in the Spanish-language trailer for Cobra Kai season 4.

5 robbery series that you can watch on Netflix if you already miss La casa de papel.

Motor

The successor to Android Auto adds a major change that prevents its use on millions of devices.

Cars also have a black box: this is the EDR.

How to deal with rain, fog, wind and snow at the wheel according to the DGT.

How to see the performance of your car in Android Auto.

Science

They invent a mask that glows if you have come into contact with the coronavirus.

The best foods to reduce visceral fat, the most dangerous.

The curiosities of the day

In a landfill in Wales there is a hard drive with more than 500 million euros in Bitcoin.

NINU, the artificial intelligence that personalizes your neighborhood to go to work, to flirt, or to play sports.

This is the futuristic assisted suicide capsules that they want to approve in Switzerland.

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice weekend!