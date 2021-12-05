A few words read at the right time can teach you a lifetime. We gather the best phrases of sadness and suffering to reflect on.

Reviewed and approved by the psychologist Elena Sanz the 04 December, 2021. Last update: 04 December, 2021

Sadness is part of our catalog of emotions. It is as valid a feeling as joy or anger, so there is no point in being ashamed of it or trying to suppress it. Although of course measure must be involved, not channeling your emotions can be counterproductive. Today we gather 30 phrases of sadness and emotional suffering to accompany your process.

People find relief from their emotions differently. Being a basic emotion, sadness is one of the most powerful feelings we can experience. Controlling it is not easy, and many times it goes through let it manifest at the end that you appease it with your character and positive emotions. We leave you with phrases of sadness and suffering that will make you reflect.

Best sadness and emotional suffering phrases

I agree with you researchers, sadness and pain have several characteristics in common. Indeed, the triggers in your body in a situation that makes you sad are similar to those that are managed when experiencing pain.

Some experts affirm that sadness and suffering, in their proper measure and channeled in the right way, can have positive effects on your life. This is something that of course you do not realize in the middle of the whirlwind, but you do when you manage to get out of it. We hope that our phrases of sadness and suffering help you to reflect.

1. “Sadness is nothing more than a wall between two gardens” (Khalil Gibran)

One that will, at times, be as tall as you wish it to be. The choice to stay in one or the other garden depends on your commitment to yourself.

2. “We must understand that sadness is an ocean, and sometimes we drown, while other days we are forced to swim” (RM Drake)

In any case, it is an ocean that is always there. It is for everyone, so do not think that it is an exclusive emotion that you must face. Understanding this is one of the best teachings of sadness and suffering phrases.

3. “The pain never really goes away; you just get up and get used to it, getting stronger ”(Ritu Ghatourey)

After all, you cannot change what has made you sad. The past cannot be changed, but the attitude with which you decide to face the future can.

4. “If you can sit with your pain, listen to your pain and respect your pain, in time you will be able to overcome your pain” (Bryant McGill)

If what you do is turn your back on him, you can never get over it. Sadness is something that must be fought head-on, sometimes with a bare chest.

5. “For a person with a broken heart, memories are the vital part of his misery” (Munia Khan)

In fact, it is the memories that make you sad. Or rather, the uncontrolled apprehension towards them.

6. “What makes us cry will lead us to grace. Our pain is never wasted ”(Bob Goff)

As we already pointed out at the beginning of the sentences of suffering and sadness, this is not something that seems obvious to you at the beginning, but it is at the end. As long as you collect teachings, your suffering will not be wasted.

7. “Sometimes sadness is needed to know happiness, noise to appreciate silence and absence to value presence” (Unknown)

How would you learn to value happy moments if you don’t have to live with sad situations before?

8. “Every man has his secret pains that the world is unaware of; and many times we call a man cold when he is only sad ”(Henry Longfellow)

Developing empathy is essential to advance in social relationships. Understanding the sadness of others is part of it.

Because sometimes camouflaging sadness is very easy. A smile is not always synonymous with happiness, sometimes it is just a mask.

9. “It’s sad when someone you know becomes someone you knew” (Henry Rollins)

One of the most vivid love sadness phrases of our selection.

10. “Your sadness is a gift. Do not reject it. Don’t rush it. Live it fully and use it as fuel to change and grow ”(Máxime Lagacé)

In its proper measure, of course. When we say don’t repress it, we don’t mean that you let the feeling control you. Crying is good, but it is more knowing when to stop.

11. “There are times when I would like to be able to turn back the clock and remove all the sadness, but I have the feeling that if I did, the joy would also disappear” (Nicholas Sparks)

And the teachings that those moments have left you would also disappear. You are not the same again after lifting your head and coming out of the storm.

12. “Life has no obligation to give us what we expect” (Margaret Mitchell)

Something that, the earlier you understand, the sooner you will save yourself from situations that will lead you to be sad.

13. “So it’s true, when all is said and done, pain is the price we pay for love” (EA Bucchianeri)

Because loving implies in a tacit way living with heartbreak in the future.

14. “The bitterest tears shed on the graves are for words that have not been said and done without doing” (Harriet Beecher)

Another teaching of the phrases of sadness and suffering that you must apply in your life to avoid future regrets.

15. “Pain is not as heavy as guilt, but it takes away more” (Verónica Roth)

And it leaves a mark on you that can never be erased.

16. “You know, the heart can break; but it keeps beating anyway ”(Fannie Flagg)

Because life goes on, which indicates that you will have to recover sooner or later.

17. “Crying is fine in its own way as long as it lasts. But you have to stop sooner or later, and then you still have to decide what to do ”(CS Lewis)

In the latter is the key: say what to do. In you is the choice of how to direct your life and what direction you want for it.

18. “Feeling lost, crazy and desperate belongs as much to a good life as to optimism, certainty and reason” (Alain de Botton)

So sadness is a completely valid feeling. The one who is sad is not inferior to the one who is happy.

19. “You don’t need water to feel like you’re drowning, right?” (Jodi Picoult)

Something that many readers will be able to corroborate.

20. “I always like to walk in the rain, so no one can see me cry” (Charles Chaplin)

A few words that add spice to any unfortunate event.

21. “There is no greater pain than to remember in misery the moment when we were happy” (Dante)

As we have already pointed out in other phrases of sadness and suffering, memories are the fertilizer that makes your sadness grow.

22. “Tears are words that the mouth cannot say and the heart cannot bear” (Joshua Wisenbaker)

They are a language used when emotion overflows with words.

23. “One thing you cannot hide is when you are crippled inside” (John Lennon)

You can mask it and make it go unnoticed in front of some, But if you haven’t made peace with your pain, sooner or later it will manifest.

24. “The good life is not immune to sadness, but our suffering contributes to our development” (Alain de Button)

Accept that your life has sad and happy moments. The contrast between the two is what makes you want to go on living.

25. “Any fool can be happy. It takes a man with a true heart to make beauty out of the things that make us cry ”(Clive Barker)

Some take the pain as a test, one to prove to themselves that they can overcome any obstacle and flourish in the face of the odds.

26. “Every life has a measure of pain and, sometimes, that’s what wakes us up” (Steven Tyler)

The pain of negative experiences is part of the engine that can help us be better people in the future.

And it does it in such an untimely way that it makes you stay awake forever.

27. “Boredom, anger, sadness or fear are not yours, they are not personal. They are conditions of the human mind. They come and they go. Nothing that comes and goes is you ”(Eckhart Tolle)

They are emotions that we all experience, so avoid thinking that your life is the only one that has to deal with unpleasant moments. Each face hides its own story of frustration, sadness and suffering.

28. “At the heart of every frustration is a basic structure: the collision of a desire with an unshakable reality” (Alain de Botton)

Many sadnesses are explained in this way: an illusion that has had its date with reality.

29. “People cry not because they are weak, but because they have been strong for too long” (Johnny Depp)

Remember this when you think crying is a sign of weakness.

30. “I used to think the worst thing in life was ending up alone. It is not. The worst thing in life is ending up with people who make you feel lonely ”(Robin Williams)

We end our list of phrases of sadness and suffering with this reflection on your inner circle. Definitely, you can better manage these emotions when the right people accompany you.

May these last words serve as a guide for you to decide to seek help from friends and family when you think these emotions are overwhelming you. A shoulder to cry on, the warmth of a hug, and heartfelt advice can make a huge difference.

