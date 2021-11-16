Juan Nelson, art advisor for Casa Saráchaga -a auction house with more than 80 years of experience- affirmed that crypto art is growing exponentially and allows reaching increasingly diverse audiences (Picasa /)

“Like all news, at the beginning there are many doubts and unknowns around it. Older audiences may be more reticent and prefer to continue acquiring art in the more traditional way; but surely another type of public, such as the youngest, who was not interested in this niche before, is curious and in that sense we see positive the coexistence of both forms of commercialization “, highlighted Juan Nelson



Sebastian Bagó, director of Grupo Bagó, and Juan Antonio Saráchaga (Picasa /)

Santiago Tarasido, president of CRIBA. Like other technological processes that had already been developing, crypto art is experiencing its heyday due to the landing of COVID-19, where all processes accelerated since individuals had to temporarily leave the physical world and turn to alternatives present in the world. digital world. Art was not alien to this trend, but on the contrary, it encouraged the more traditional model to adapt to this modality and live with it (Picasa /)

Juan Martín Aguado of Bitex, a company that provides financial services with Blockchain technology, said that crypto is a long-term investment. “Not all assets are the best at all times in history. This year, the strongest ones were NFTs, unique assets – which cannot be imitated – present in the digital world and available to be used as a unit of exchange. , but they do not have a tangible form in themselves “, he highlighted (Picasa /)

But what benefit do collectors find when buying an NFT? According to spokespersons for Aura, an Argentine art platform NFT, art buyers have access to a wide catalog of works where an Argentine artist and one from abroad have the same value. In addition, they can have endless works without taking up space in their homes and reserve them to do with them the same as a traditional work: they can be saved, given away or sold. On the other hand, artists receive royalties for sales (Picasa /)

Although digital art is not something new, but was born in the mid-60s, it currently found a way to be sold and will continue to develop for many more years. But, in turn, it will continue to coexist with traditional collecting, since many people still prefer to have a work hanging on the wall of their house.

