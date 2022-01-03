Specifically, the MPA and ACE They filed a request for Cloudflare just before Christmas. In it, they asked the company to give them as much information as possible about five domains related to IPTV pirate. Cloudflare is the most widely used CDN in the world, and they allow pirated IPTV services to easily replicate their content around the world without cluttering origin servers.

Thus, Cloudflare It is often accused of collaborating with piracy, but they only replicate content. Being hired by pirate websites, the website usually has access to multitude of personal data of the owners of the pirate IPTV web pages, such as full names, physical addresses, IP address, telephone number, email, payment information, etc. Before taking these measures, they usually contact the portals to voluntarily close. If they don’t, they already start the judicial process.

Blocking of 5 pirate websites

In the application, the information is requested from five web portals related to pirate IPTV. The first is hypersonic-tv.com, which seems to be no longer accessible. The website has been sued for offering access to two pirated movies.