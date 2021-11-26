How would you like to take the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 for 14 euros less than its official price? 14.09 euros, to be exact, 31% cheaper. For 30.90 euros this wild offer that we find on Amazon it is very worth it.

We have already talked about it at length, we have given tricks to protect it in case of loss and explained how its distance trackers count steps. But if you were missing an argument of extra weight, its new price is irrefutable. Right here you can check that it is its historical minimum price.





Mi Smart Band 6 * 1.56 Full Screen Amoled * 30 Training Modes * SpO2 Monitor * Water Resistant up to 50 m * Application Connection Mi Wear and Mi fit

My Smart Band 6 reduced by 14%

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is an activity bracelet equipped with 1.56-inch AMOLED screen with 326 dpi resolution and three sensors: PPG heart rate sensor, accelerometer and gyroscope.

Its 125 mAh battery guarantees up to 14 days of continuous use and its resistance of three atmospheres makes it ideal for use anywhere. In addition to registering 30 sports modes through Bluetooth 5 it has a musical control, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, monitoring of blood oxygen saturation index, female health monitoring, a control for stress monitoring and PAI activity control. As you can see, it does not lack anything.





And if you are looking for some color and customization, through mi.com you can get the so-called “Mi Smart Band 6 Strap”, the official straps in packs of three colors, or a pack consisting of yellow, olive green and ivory or a pack consisting of three straps in black, orange and blue.

