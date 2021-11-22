Black Friday week, because although the discount event is technically this Friday, November 26, the truth is that large stores have been warming up for days and it is expected that we will have offers throughout the week. And that without forgetting that next Monday we will have Cyber ​​Monday. Great occasions to get the gifts of the next novelties, for example.

Since we usually make compilations of offers throughout the week of Black Friday, we have noticed that there is a discounted model that is among the most sought after. Its about Samsung Galaxy M32, one of the last low-profile mid-ranges of the South Korean manufacturer that, everything is said, comes direct from Amazon at a very attractive price of 229 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 with 229 with 4G

SAMSUNG GALAXY M32 Screen Super AMOLED 6.4 inches

FullHD + resolution

90Hz



Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Helio G80 RAM 4/6 GB Storage 64GB / 128GB expandable via microSD cards Frontal camera 20 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 64 MP f / 1.8

8 MP wide angle f / 2.2

5 MP depth f / 2.2

5 MP macro f / 2.4 Battery 5,000 mAh

Fast charge 25W OS Android 11 + One UI 3.0 Connectivity 4G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack Others Side fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight Determined

Samsung Galaxy M32, Free Smartphone, Android Mobile Phone with 6.4-inch FHD sAMOLED Infinity-U Screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Memory, 5000 mAh Battery Black (ES Version)

With the Samsung Galaxy M32 we have in hand a low-profile mid-range terminal, or perhaps one bordering the entry range, that offers a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution and that refreshes at 90Hz, in addition to being protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The processor is a MediaTek Helio G80 supported on 4GB and 64GB in its most basic model, and on 6GB and 128GB on the top model (and that is the one that comes discounted from Amazon).

The Galaxy M32 has 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charge, quad rear camera with super wide angle (8 megapixels), depth sensor (5 megapixels) and macro camera (5 megapixels) in addition to 64 megapixels for the main one, and 20 megapixels for selfies. Undoubtedly a great phone with 4G, NFC and a headphone jack that can fit in a multitude of uses, and that with the reduced price for Black Friday also fits in a multitude of pockets.

The phone was put on sale on Amazon at a price of 329 euros but now, on the occasion of the week of Black Friday, it can be ours for 100 euros less. 30% discount to get the Galaxy M32 for 229 euros for a limited time. If you were looking for it, hurry because the offer may last while stocks last, who knows.



