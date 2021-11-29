In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These are some of the best Cyber ​​Monday deals, bargains that already swept last Friday and are still fully valid today, although it is the last day.

If during Black Friday you did not buy anything, either due to lack of interest or because the prices did not seem attractive, today is the revalidation, the Cyber ​​monday. There are many offers that are maintained and even lower in price in various stores.

Today is the last day these products will be cheaper, and as soon as the day ends they will return to their usual price, so If, for example, you are thinking of buying Christmas or Three Kings gifts, now is the time to take the step and do it.

Between the best Cyber ​​Monday 2021 deals There is a bit of everything, so to make it easy for you we have compiled and combined all the ones that swept last Friday and are still available at a bargain price.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for € 18.99



This smart speaker with Alexa is Amazon’s entry-level range, the most affordable of all. It has omnidirectional sound and microphone.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 for € 399



The new Xiaomi electric scooter with a better battery, more powerful motor and a range of up to 30 kilometers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for € 38.99



The most powerful streaming application player from Amazon, with WiFi 6, Dolby Vision and twice as fast.

TP-Link Tapo P100 for € 9.89



This smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, although you can also control it from the TP-Link app.

Xbox Series S for € 269



Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services such as Game Pass.

Huawei Matebook D 15 for € 459



This 15.6 “computer weighs just over 1.5 kg. With its Intel Core i3 processor it has more than enough power to keep Windows 10 running smoothly.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential for € 279



This Xiaomi electric scooter is somewhat less powerful than the standard model. It has 20 km of battery life with a maximum speed of 25 km / h.

Huawei Band 6 for € 34



Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

POCO F3 5G for € 279

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also because of the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

Samsung QLED 4K 50 “for € 579



This 50 “QLED panel TV also has HDR10 and Alexa as a virtual assistant. It’s a 2021 model with a lot of travel ahead of it.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen for € 29.99



The new generation of Amazon’s best-selling smart speaker comes with a revamped spherical design. This new look has also optimized the sound amplification, which is now better distributed.

Apple Watch Series 3 for € 189



This Apple smartwatch is still a great option thanks to its screen and its functionalities, with a heart rate monitor, GPS and water resistance.

Roomba 981 for € 379



Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Dirt Detect technology, WiFi connection, programmable via mobile application and compatible with Alexa. It has a great suction power with anti-tangle range brushes and multi-room function.

Razer Kishi for Android for € 55



The Razer Kishi is a controller that turns your mobile into a kind of Nintendo Switch. It has a design that allows a wide variety of mobile sizes and is compatible with native or cloud games.

Garmin Forerunner 245 for € 187



This watch has GPS, SpO2 and VO2 Max, as well as intelligent study of running dynamics and training recommendations, so it is a perfect watch for runners.

LG OLED 55 “for € 949



This 55 “OLED panel TV is one of the best on the market for its processing quality, color settings and sound, among other premium details.

COSORI 5.5L oil-free fryer for € 109.99



This oil-free fryer boasts a large capacity, 5.5L in total. It also has digital control and A +++ energy efficiency

ASUS Chromebook for € 179



This Chrome OS laptop weighs just 1.2kg and has an Intel Celeron N3350 processor. The screen has Full HD resolution and its price is very affordable.

Huawei Watch 3 for € 229



This smartwatch has LTE connectivity and up to 14 days of battery life. It can measure more than 100 different sports activities, so it is also valid as a sports watch.

Taurus MyCook One for € 279



This smart food processor can do up to 14 tasks. It is programmable and also has an integrated steamer.

Microsoft Surface Laptop GO for € 529



Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s lightest laptop, ideal for teleworking and studying. With camera enhancements for video calls, full keyboard, instant power on, fast charging and all-day battery life.

Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro for € 579



This elite sports watch has the BodyBattery function, pulse oximeter and all the running metrics you can imagine, plus dozens of sports modes, including triathlon.

Philips Lumea Advanced SC1999 / 00 for € 199



This pulsed light epilator is surprisingly cheap. It has a skin tone sensor and considerably reduces hair in just a few sessions.

Razer Kraken X for € 29.99



These gaming headsets for PC and consoles have 7.1 surround sound and a price that makes them very competitive against their main rivals.

Xiaomi 11T for € 449



With 5G and a high-performance Mediatek processor, this mobile is quite powerful and has a spectacular 120 Hz screen.

