These are some of the best Cyber Monday deals, bargains that already swept last Friday and are still fully valid today, although it is the last day.
If during Black Friday you did not buy anything, either due to lack of interest or because the prices did not seem attractive, today is the revalidation, the Cyber monday. There are many offers that are maintained and even lower in price in various stores.
Today is the last day these products will be cheaper, and as soon as the day ends they will return to their usual price, so If, for example, you are thinking of buying Christmas or Three Kings gifts, now is the time to take the step and do it.
Between the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals There is a bit of everything, so to make it easy for you we have compiled and combined all the ones that swept last Friday and are still available at a bargain price.
This Xiaomi electric scooter is somewhat less powerful than the standard model. It has 20 km of battery life with a maximum speed of 25 km / h.
Huawei Band 6 for € 34
Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.
Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Dirt Detect technology, WiFi connection, programmable via mobile application and compatible with Alexa. It has a great suction power with anti-tangle range brushes and multi-room function.
Razer Kishi for Android for € 55
The Razer Kishi is a controller that turns your mobile into a kind of Nintendo Switch. It has a design that allows a wide variety of mobile sizes and is compatible with native or cloud games.
Garmin Forerunner 245 for € 187
This watch has GPS, SpO2 and VO2 Max, as well as intelligent study of running dynamics and training recommendations, so it is a perfect watch for runners.
LG OLED 55 “for € 949
This 55 “OLED panel TV is one of the best on the market for its processing quality, color settings and sound, among other premium details.
COSORI 5.5L oil-free fryer for € 109.99
This oil-free fryer boasts a large capacity, 5.5L in total. It also has digital control and A +++ energy efficiency
This pulsed light epilator is surprisingly cheap. It has a skin tone sensor and considerably reduces hair in just a few sessions.
Razer Kraken X for € 29.99
These gaming headsets for PC and consoles have 7.1 surround sound and a price that makes them very competitive against their main rivals.
Xiaomi 11T for € 449
With 5G and a high-performance Mediatek processor, this mobile is quite powerful and has a spectacular 120 Hz screen.
Amazon Blink Mini
Indoor security camera with Full HD video resolution. It has a power cable, WiFi connection, video storage in the cloud, motion detection and compatibility with Alexa.
