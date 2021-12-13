The more we play, the more possibilities we will have to open chests and therefore accelerate the prizes that are waiting to become part of our deck. In this first option there is no trick that is worth it, only with perseverance we will be able to end up getting the legendary cards that we need so much. For this we invite you to compete in all kinds of disciplines, making sure that our possibilities do not stop at any time.

So that you stop breaking your head with what you should or should not do to have the luck or the prize of obtaining these cards, we give you the keys to take into account with the methods that exist and get those Clash Royale special cards . After knowing them, you will only have to follow the indicated steps and little by little your computer will become more and more powerful.

Sooner or later we will have the fortune to open a chest and find those legendary cards in the game that will give us victory on more than one occasion from now on. At first it is normal that the chests do not bring any big surprises, although as the number of crowns increases, we will see improvements.

Saving coins

Instead of improving cards or investing them in other aspects, we can save prizes so that from 40,000 coins you have the ability to enter the store and get some of the legendary cards that appear sporadically. A good way to equip our team with what we really need and not get hold of cards that we may not end up using as much.

To do this, you do not have to have completed previous steps, only with some luck we are going to find this type of card on some occasion, whether it is our first character of this style or we have several. For this reason, we recommend taking a look at the store from time to time and that in this way none of them escape us.

War of clans

In this section of the game we have our device at the top, the merchant, who can make proposals to us so that let’s get legendary cards sometimes. In addition, with only 10 gems we can alternate what it offers us or wait. This way we will have the opportunity to significantly improve our deck with cards that would otherwise take us much more time.

That is why team collaboration is important, so that together we can get hold of this succulent loot. However, these cards will be exchanged for some of our deck and we must be careful not to lose out with the proposal. Every midnight, it automatically changes the proposal, so it is good to look at it at least once a day.