On the one hand, we do not want to get rid of any of this content stored here, but on the other, sometimes we have to prioritize the programs and data that we use daily on the PC. It is for all this that it can occur in the event that we make the determination to solve all this by trying to reduce that occupied space. It is true that we always have the possibility of deleting part of this content, but in most cases it will not be the best solution. We have the possibility of using other measures with which reduce the size of our photo library on disk.

Especially in the case that we usually save these images in high definition or resolution, it may be the case that each of these files occupies considerable disk space. As is evident, this becomes especially important when we have a large number of photos saved . Assuming that our disk drives are limited in space, these image libraries can become inconvenient.

Precisely in order to achieve that goal, below, we are going to talk about a series of tricks to save disk space by reducing our photo library without losing content.

Save disk by reducing the size of your photo library

Leaving aside the deletion of photo files to reduce the size of the library, let’s see what other steps we can take. First of all, it must be taken into account that in most cases we are going to find repeated photographic files. These can take up significantly more disk space than we could imagine at first. Well, one step we can take in this same direction is to eliminate these repeated photographic files.

Doing it manually can become quite a complex as well as tedious task, but we can use specific programs to delete repeated photos. Once we are sure that we have files stored only once, we can take another additional step. This goes through compress our entire library of photos in a single file. As you can imagine, this is something that we carry out with the usual compressors that have been with us for so many years. We can use programs such as WinRAR or 7ZIP for this type of task.

Of course, it is not necessary that we bring everything together in a single file, but we can create several based on multiple categories. But that’s not all we can do here. at the same time we have the possibility of installing a program that works with batch files to reduce the resolution of photos from our library. Even if we lose some size or quality, the truth is that we will be able to significantly reduce the space occupied on the disk units, while also keeping all the contents.