After Christmas, thousands of people set new goals and resolutions for the new year. Be more productive, train professionally, change profession or start practicing sports in general or in the gym in particular.

As a personal trainer I am going to give you 3 Tips To Help You View Gym Workout As A Habit That Is Here To Stay and not as a failed purpose.

How to choose your gym well

Understand motivation as a short-term spark





You do not need motivation, at least in the medium and long term. Well it’s not that you don’t need it is that it probably will not last that long and it will not accompany you throughout the process.

Motivation is fed by our emotions and that can be a good thing as long as we know how to use it to meet short-term objectives: a competition next month, a small renovation project at home or a month without smoking.

From there, from these small periods, motivation will probably decline and leave us since our emotions cannot always feed it. Emotions are largely based on the release of hormones and neurotransmitters and this can produce a physiological response. If we depend on that reaction to motivate us to play sports, we will end up exhausted and end up quitting.

So when a person joins the gym they mean well, but they do so within a highly charged emotional context. It is true that starting is important and motivation helps you but to continue you need something else, discipline and commitment.

Practice consistency and discipline





As we concluded before, motivation is not going to accompany you in the process, what will be discipline.

We must understand discipline as the ability, not the desire, to do something when you don’t feel like doing it. Going to bed early to go to training the next day, getting up when the alarm clock rings or not eating what you decided not to eat to meet your goal, are actions for which discipline can help you, motivation cannot.

Arrived here, you may wonder how to have discipline then. Well, there are no shortcuts, discipline is achieved by practicing. We could summarize it as follows: discipline creates consistency and consistency creates habits.

Practice discipline and little by little you will build habits that will accompany you as long as you want.

Plan what you are going to do and how you are going to do it





Now that you know the real value of motivation and discipline, it is time for you to put on paper what you propose and how you are going to carry it out. Draw your strategy in the short, medium and long term. First, dedicate yourself to the short-term objectives now that you are motivated and as you go, realize the medium and long-term objectives.

It is important that your efforts focus on the closest goals and not on the end result. Goals that are closer in time are easier to achieve because they are part of the path that will take you to the final goal.

Don’t pretend to take shortcuts as There is no parallel universe in which you achieve your goals without making an effort, without learning and without growing as a person.

In Vitónica | Muscle hypertrophy at home: all the keys that will help you gain muscle mass by training in your living room

In Vitónica | Yes, you can lose weight without losing muscle or bone mass: three keys to achieve it

Images | iStock, Unsplash