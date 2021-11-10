3 things residents should avoid AT ALL COSTS: Residency is an extraordinary period in the life of a physician. During this time, you will learn how to translate all the knowledge and skills you learned in medical school into patient care.

However, residency can present enormous physical and emotional challenges for new physicians.

So, here are 3 things you can face within the medical residency and how to handle them.

Fear of making mistakes

Residency can be a scary time for new apprentices. While you will work under the supervision of treating physicians, you will have much more freedom and responsibility in caring for patients than you ever had as a medical student. The impact of your decisions, both good and bad, will be much greater.

This dynamic can generate decision paralysis. Inevitably, you will find yourself in situations where the next step in management is unclear. In these contexts, with so much at stake in your decisions, it is not uncommon to be afraid of making mistakes.

This is not necessarily a bad thing. A healthy level of fear can help temper overly aggressive driving instincts and can help ensure patient safety. But at the same time, the fear of making mistakes to the point of indecision can prevent your patients from receiving the care they need.

Imposter syndrome

With all the new challenges you will face at the residence, there will be times when you will feel overwhelmed. Faced with such challenges, some residents may persistently doubt their clinical capabilities, a phenomenon known as imposter syndrome.

As defined in an article by JAMA , the imposter syndrome “is a psychological term that refers to a pattern of behavior in which people (even those with adequate external evidence of success) doubt their abilities and have a persistent fear of being exposed as a fraud.” While it disproportionately affects women and minorities, notes Stanford Medicine, anyone can develop imposter syndrome.

As with the fear of making mistakes, harboring some degree of doubt can be a good thing. Self-doubt can stimulate intellectual curiosity, leading to useful medical insights. It can also lead physicians to ask colleagues for help when they are unsure how to proceed in difficult clinical situations. Both of these things can protect the well-being of your patients.

But harboring too much self-doubt in the form of imposter syndrome can be harmful. As the JAMA article points out, imposter syndrome can have unfortunate results, including lost clinical and research opportunities. Furthermore, according to a study in the International Journal of Medical Education, imposter syndrome has been linked to burnout, which has consequences for both resident physicians and their patients.

The need to show off

While some may respond to residents’ issues, such as fear of making mistakes or imposter syndrome, by shutting down, others may leap in the opposite direction, taking every opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills.

By the time you arrive at the residence, you will have spent thousands of hours preparing to become a doctor. You should be proud of your accomplishments, but you should also strive for modesty. You will often meet patients, their families, and their colleagues in emotionally charged clinical settings. Maintaining humility is essential to successfully navigate these stressful environments.

Modesty will help you relate to others and facilitate personal growth. By becoming aware of your weaknesses, you will be less likely to overlook learning opportunities.

Related Notes:

Vaccinated people are 16 times less likely to die from COVID-19

Medications for diabetes can improve kidney function

Calm; an app to take care of your mental health from your cell phone