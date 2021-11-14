3 tapas recipes with potatoes to snack all day

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to make a series of tapas with potatoes in a simple way to snack between meals or to consume before one of the main meals.

Last update: November 13, 2021

The tubers can work exceptionally as appetizers if you know how to prepare them correctly. For this reason, we are going to show you a series of Tapas recipes with potatoes to snack between meals. Its organoleptic characteristics are excellent and they are not difficult to prepare.

Now keep in mind that you should not eat between meals in general. It won’t hurt to do it once in a while, but it is always more appropriate to have a series of main meals. In this way, the risk of consuming excess calories throughout the day is reduced, something that could negatively impact the state of body composition.

Scandinavian potatoes

Potatoes can be cooked in different ways, so it is possible to prepare all kinds of dishes with them.

This recipe will increase the presence of omega 3 fatty acids in the diet. These have been shown to be positive in preventing inflammation and the development of cardiovascular pathologies, according to a study published in the journal International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

To make this preparation you will need the following ingredients:

4 small potatoes.

250 grams of smoked salmon.

300 grams of cream cheese to spread.

20 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil.

1 lemon

Fresh dill.

Ground black pepper

Salt.

Step by Step

Wash the potatoes well with the skin and cut them in half. It is necessary to make a few crosscuts for them to cook properly. Place the potatoes in a microwave dish with a little water in the bottom and cook them at 800 W for 5 minutes. Don’t forget to add a dash of olive oil. Remove them and click them with a knife, and if they are not yet tender, leave them again for another 5 minutes more to finish the cooking process. Beat the cream cheese with the dill and pepper, and place on top of the potatoes. Top with the smoked salmon and sprinkle lemon zest on top.

Baked potatoes with soybean paste and chilli pepper

Keep in mind that the spicy flavor is produced by a substance, capsaicin, which has several positive properties for health. For example, it can be helpful for weight loss by increasing metabolism. Thus, it is evidenced by a research published in the journal Bioscience Reports.

To make this recipe you will need the following ingredients:

3 large potatoes.

1 teaspoon ground ginger.

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper.

A teaspoon of lemon grass powdered.

Salt.

1 teaspoon of Gochu jang.

2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil.

2 teaspoons of water.

Step by Step

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Wash the potatoes well, as the skin will not come off. Cut the potatoes into wedges and place them on a baking tray, previously covered with greaseproof paper. At the same time, mix the ginger, pepper and lemon grass to later season the potatoes, adding salt to taste. The Gochu Jan It will be mixed in another bowl with the extra virgin olive oil and with the water. Pour it over the tubers. It will also be possible to soften this dressing by reducing the soybean paste with chilli with more water. This depends on the taste of each one. Lastly, bake the potatoes for about 45 minutes, or until they are golden on the surface. Plate and enjoy.

The tubers are very versatile and therefore it is possible to prepare different tapas with them.

Roasted potatoes with garlic basil sauce

Garlic is one of the foods with the most phytochemicals and benefits that exist. According to a research published in the journal Chinese Journal of Natural Medicines, this edible could help reduce the risk of developing certain cardiovascular diseases, as can be the case of atherosclerosis. Therefore, it should be included frequently in the diet.

In order to make great roasted potatoes with garlic and basil sauce, you will need to have the following ingredients:

150 grams of cream fraîche.

1 head of roasted garlic.

Freshly ground black pepper

8 fresh basil leaves.

1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

1 teaspoon lemon peel.

A splash of extra virgin olive oil.

Step by Step

Wash the potatoes well and dry them later. Wrap them in aluminum foil and place them on a cookie sheet. Add the garlic heads to the bowl. All these elements are introduced into the appliance at a temperature of 180 degrees Celsius with heat on both sides until they are tender. To do this, prick with a knife to check the doneness. Usually, the potatoes will take about 45 minutes, although the garlic will be ready before, so you should get them out on time. Once these lose a bit of heat, you can prepare the sauce. In a bowl, mix the cream fraîche and the crushed garlic. Add the pepper, the salt, the finely chopped basil, the juice and the lemon peel. Mix everything well, add salt if necessary and add a dash of extra virgin olive oil at the end. Reserve this preparation cold until it is served. Once the potatoes are ready, remove the aluminum foil, open them in half and fill them with the cream. Now we just have to enjoy.

Make tapas with potatoes to snack on

As you have seen, there are several options that exist to prepare tapas with potatoes in a simple and fast way. The result will be exquisite at the organoleptic level, so you can surprise the guests and succeed. In addition, they are healthy dishes, since they are made with fresh ingredients.

Of course, remember that it is not positive to eat between meals every day. The best way to maintain good health is to plan a balanced diet and combine it with other good lifestyle habits, such as regular physical exercise. Also, it will be decisive to ensure a good night’s rest.

It might interest you …