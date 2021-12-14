3 simple recipes with burrata cheese

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

It is easy to prepare several recipes with burrata in a simple way so that the variety in the diet can be increased from high quality foods.

The burrata is a high quality food, both organoleptic and nutritional. It is a type of cheese that has a portion of cream inside. From an energy point of view, it provides both proteins and essential micronutrients, necessary for the body to function optimally. Therefore, we are going to teach you how to get the most out of it in the kitchen.

Cheese is a highly recommended food in the context of a balanced and varied diet. Its consumption helps to avoid deficits that can negatively impact on human physiology. At the same time, there are very different varieties to satisfy all tastes. You only have to be careful with fresh ones in risky situations, such as pregnancy.

Burrata, Tomato and Basil Salad

This recipe stands out for its content of phytochemicals with antioxidant capacity, from vegetables. These compounds help neutralize the formation of free radicals and its subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. It is an essential mechanism to prevent the development of complex pathologies, according to a study published in the journal European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.

Ingredients

To prepare this salad you will need:

2 ripe tomatoes.

Basil.

1 burrata.

Salt.

Pepper.

Extra virgin olive oil.

1 spring onion.

Step by Step

Wash the tomatoes well, then cut them into medium pieces. In turn, peel the onion, it should be peeled and filleted into rings. Place both vegetables on a platter and incorporate the burrata in the center along with some basil leaves. Season with salt, freshly ground pepper and extra virgin olive oil to enjoy a preparation that can be consumed as a starter or as a side. It is an excellent option to combine with both meat and fish.

Pasta salad with zucchini and burrata

If you want a more energetic option, with carbohydrate content, we recommend this pasta salad with zucchini and burrata. It is an excellent preparation for athletes, since the combination of carbohydrates and proteins of high biological value allows an efficient replacement of glycogen stores after an effort, according to a research published in the journal Nutrients.

Ingredients

To make this salad you will need:

150 grams of pasta.

150 grams of frozen beans.

1 zucchini.

150 grams of frozen peas.

4 chard leaves.

2 burratas.

40 grams of pine nuts.

12 basil leaves.

6 tablespoons of olive oil.

Salt.

Pepper.

Nut bread.

Step by Step

Toast the pine nuts. To do this, you need to use a non-stick pan. Once this step is completed, boil the beans for 3 minutes in salted water and also cook the peas for another 3 minutes. When both vegetables are ready, drain them and place them in a bowl of ice water to cut through the cooking. Remove the tips from the zucchini and fillet it into thin slices. Brown the zucchini slices in a skillet with extra virgin olive oil, and reserve for later. Sauté the chard until golden brown. Cook the pasta in salt water following the manufacturer’s instructions. Assemble the salad. To do this, place the burratas, well seasoned, in a large platter. Add extra virgin olive oil, all the previously made ingredients and finish with a few slices of walnut bread.

Beetroot carpaccio with burrata

Beets are a food that has several health benefits. It is capable of providing nitrates, elements that generate vasodilation and reduce blood pressure levels. In fact, have shown be positive to reduce cardiovascular risk, so it is recommended that beets appear regularly in the diet.

As if this were not enough, this vasodilator effect is especially beneficial for athletes. It allows a more efficient supply of nutrients and oxygen to the tissues, and thus delays the onset of fatigue. Nitrates are considered one of the most effective ergogenic aids.

Ingredients

For this dish you will need the following ingredients:

2 cooked and peeled beets.

1 burrata.

Salt.

Pepper.

Extra virgin olive oil.

You can also prepare a pesto to accompany with:

15 basil leaves.

50 grams of Parmesan cheese.

50 grams of pine nuts.

Pepper.

Half a clove of garlic.

Salt.

150 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil.

Step by Step

Begin by preparing the pesto. To do this, wash the basil leaves and dry them well with absorbent paper. Peel the garlic and place it in the glass of a blender along with the rest of the specified ingredients. Blend everything for a couple of minutes until you get a homogeneous result and reserve. In order to prepare the carpaccio, just cut the beets into very thin slices. Arrange them on a plate and place the burrata once drained in the center of it. It is important to break it slightly. It only remains to season with a few tablespoons of pesto and add salt, pepper and extra virgin olive oil.

Prepare recipes with burrata at home

As you have seen, It is really easy to prepare burrata recipes at home. You can enjoy this cheese that has high biological value proteins inside, essential minerals such as calcium and a good handful of high-quality cis-type fatty acids. It is a very versatile element at the culinary level and highly appreciated by great chefs.

Remember that it is possible to incorporate cheeses into the regular diet. These foods are considered of very high quality, which is why they provide health benefits in the medium and long term. Gone is the myth that regular intake of saturated lipids could influence cholesterol levels or cardiovascular risk. As long as they are not subjected to high temperatures, there will be no problems about it.

