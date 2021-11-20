The march towards mass adoption of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies has taken significant steps in 2021, as the growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) they pushed crypto assets to the center of media attention on a daily basis.

Since the rise of memecoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) until the great popularity of the game model “play-to-earn” and protocols like Axie Infinity, 2021 has served to show the world the opportunities to generate income that exist in the ecosystem of cryptocurrencies.

And it’s not just the commitment of the average person that hints that the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is about to become a reality, as several important events in finance and popular culture demonstrate that Blockchain technology is gradually becoming a pillar of world society.

Here’s a look at some of the most significant events of 2021 that indicate that the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is already underway.

Big endorsement deals make headlines

One of the most significant signs of mass adoption in 2021 has been the rise in sponsorship and partnership deals between cryptocurrency-related businesses and other major organizations, such as professional sports teams and organizations, as well as popular celebrities and influencers.

Recently, Crypto.com stunned the world by announcing the signing of a 20-year naming rights agreement with leading sports and entertainment company AEG to rename the Staples Center in Los Angeles to “Crypto.com Arena.”

We’re extremely proud to announce that Staples Center, Los Angeles’ most iconic arena is getting a new name: https://t.co/vCNztATkNg Arena As part of this 20 year partnership, we’re also excited to welcome the @Lakers & @LAKings as our newest partners! pic.twitter.com/KCfYKySDRt – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) November 17, 2021

As part of the USD 700 million deal, Crypto.com will collaborate with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Kings and become the “official cryptocurrency platform” for popular sports franchises.

This Crypto.com deal follows a similar move earlier in the year from the cryptocurrency exchange. FTX, who signed a 19-year, $ 135 million agreement with Miami-Dade County to rename the stadium from the Miami Heat to FTX Arena until 2040.

Aside from these millionaire endorsement deals, there have been a host of other crypto-related deals, including a sponsorship agreement between Coinbase and the National Basketball Association (NBA), and a partnership between the New York Digital Investment Group and the Houston Rockets, which will see the investment firm pay the franchise in Bitcoin (BTC).

Several of the world’s most popular brands jump on the NFT bandwagon

Another sign of this trend has been the adoption of the NFT culture by world-renowned brands such as McDonald’s and Burger King, who seek to take advantage of the popularity of this subsector of the market, as a way of relating to their customers.

i present to u the most important NFT. RT for a chance to win one of ten exclusive #McRibNFT no purch. nec. 50 US / DC, 18+ only. winners need crypto wallet to receive NFT. rules: https://t.co/2QRhsPlpur pic.twitter.com/KYmWI67PhG – McDonald’s (@McDonalds) November 1, 2021

I present to you the most important NFT. RT for a chance to win one of ten #McRibNFT exclusives No purchase necessary. Must be from the 50 US states, only over 18 years old. Winners need a cryptocurrency wallet to receive the NFT.

Despite the widespread crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China, McDonald’s China launched its “Big Mac Rubik’s Cube” NFT line on October 8 to celebrate the company’s 31st anniversary in the Chinese market. and distributed a set of 188 NFTs to employees and customers as part of the celebration.

In September, Burger King launched an NFT-focused marketing campaign, titled “Keep It Real Meals,” in which customers had the opportunity to scan a QR code that came with their meals to receive one of three collectible play pieces. Players who collect all three game pieces can redeem them for a digital collectible as a reward, a year-long supply of burgers, or a call with one of the celebrities who participated in the campaign.

All of this attention to NFTs from big brands and corporations comes at a time when public interest in NFTs is increasing, as evidenced by Google Trends data, which shows that searches for NFT-related phrases are at all-time highs, since searches on NFTs have outpaced searches for terms such as “DeFi”, “Ethereum” and “blockchain”.

Viewers have also been increasingly exposed to cryptocurrency-related ads with well-known spokespersons, such as actor Matt Damon and the National Football League quarterback Tom Brady.

Traditional Finance Finally Recognizes Bitcoin’s Potential

A third development that indicates that the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is underway has been the integration of projects related to cryptocurrencies in the fields of traditional finance, The biggest example being the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), the first Bitcoin ETF in the US market.

The launch of BITO was quickly followed by the launch ofl VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF), indicating that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is comfortable approving Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds at this juncture, pero is not yet ready for Bitcoin spot ETFs, something that might not happen until 2022 or later.

2021 has also witnessed a significant integration of Blockchain technology with the financial sector in general, As the main payment processing networks, such as Visa and Mastercard, have signed numerous agreements in the cryptocurrency sector so that users can use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay.

Several influential cryptocurrency-focused companies, such as the aforementioned Crypto.com, as well as BlockFi and Coinbase, use the Visa network to power their debit and credit card system, while Mastercard has partnered with the Bakkt digital asset platform, also laying the groundwork to eventually support central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

The fact that multiple central banks around the world have announced that they are researching or developing their own CBDCs is a testament to the inevitable mass integration and adoption of Blockchain technology into the broader financial ecosystem.

Although the cryptocurrency market in general is likely to continue to experience its bullish and bearish cycles, as all markets do over time, cryptocurrency holders should rest easy knowing that the long-term trajectory of Blockchain technology is towards mass adoption and integration into many aspects of our daily lives as the Internet of Things and Web 3.0 continue to develop.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

