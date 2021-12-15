3 reasons why the price of Nexus Mutual (WNXM) is stable in a volatile market

There will always be risks related to interaction with cryptocurrencies and recent proof of this can be seen in recent weeks. after skilled hackers managed to escape with millions of dollars in tokens from Bitmart, AscendEX and BadgerDAO Exchange.

Nexus Mutual is a decentralized platform that allows investors to secure insurance coverage against smart contract exploits and today altcoin rallied by 38% even as Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market in general continue to correct.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after hitting a low of $ 46.59 on December 13, The protocols’ native WNXM token price soared 38% to a daily high of $ 69.22 on December 14.

WNXM / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Three reasons for WNXM’s sudden price reversal include a number of new partnerships and integrations with the Nexus Mutual protocol, a growing total value locked within the Nexus Mutual ecosystem, and the project’s ability to successfully cover victims of exploits involving loss of funds.

Partnerships Expand Nexus Mutual Ecosystem

New partnerships and protocol integration with various DeFi platforms appear to be one of the driving factors behind the current rally in WNXM.

Recently, the developers behind Nexus Mutual made community calls with mStable, Balancer Labs, Alpaca Finance, Notional Finance, and PoolTogether.

The project has also seen a steady increase in the number of coverage policies purchased, and Some multi-million dollar policies were opened in the last week at Curve, Anchor, Stake DAO and OlympusDAO.

Week after week increases in Nexus Mutual policies. Source: Twitter

As shown in the chart above, Nexus Mutual experienced a 53% increase in the number of policies sold between November 22-29, and the total value of the coverage offered increased by 121%. The increase in usage resulted in a 125.8% increase in premiums earned from the protocol.

Total locked value is increasing

The total value locked at Nexus Mutual has also increased in the last 6 months and data from Defi Llama shows that the metric peaked at $ 780.58 million on November 9. Currently, the TVL at Nexus Mutual stands at USD 585.33 million, reflecting the strong market recession that began last week.

Total value locked at Nexus Mutual. Source: Defi Llama

Users of the protocol have the option of blocking NXM tokens with projects that they believe are safe as financial backing for the coverage provided. In exchange for funding the hedge, users receive a return on their locked tokens and a current average APY of 4.96%.

According to the data provided by the Nexus Mutual app, there is currently USD 1.1 billion in stake through the protocol, $ 25.5 million in purchased coverage and $ 12.7 million in paid rewards.

Satisfied customers are good for business

A third reason for Nexus Mutual’s growing strength and WNXM’s price appreciation has been the proven track record of curing victims after they lose money due to a smart contract exploit or protocol hack.

One of the DeFi platforms that had coverage from Nexus Mutual prior to a $ 100 million attack was Cream Finance, a protocol that has suffered consecutive losses in 2021 due to attacks and flash loan exploits.

Fortunately for those who had purchased coverage prior to the exploit, the Nexus Mutual community has paid multiple claims for lost funds.

Late Post: I want to thank the team at @NexusMutual for accepting my claim, I’m actually in tears right now I’m so thankful, I didn’t even realize that I was impacted by the CREAM finance exploit until I tried to withdraw my USDBNT funds on CREAM. I recently quit my job to go .. – Kar Ξ im USDBNT (@ Kareim30184380) December 8, 2021

Late Post: I want to thank the Nexus Mutual team for accepting my claim, I’m actually crying right now I’m so thankful, I didn’t even realize I was shocked by CREAM’s financial exploit until I tried to withdraw my funds from USDBNT on CREAM.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for WNXM on December 11, ahead of the recent price spike.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trade volume, recent price movements and activity in Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. WNXM price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graphic above, the VORTECS ™ Score for WNXM climbed into the green zone on December 11 and peaked at 77 around 57 hours before the price rose 49% over the next day.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: