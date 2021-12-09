3 reasons why the price of DeFiChain (DFI) has risen 60% in December

The decentralized finance (DeFi) offer one of the most widely applicable use cases for distributed ledger technology and today is one of the main avenues for the wider adoption of Blockchain technology.

Last week, as the overall cryptocurrency market corrected and Bitcoin (BTC) fell 22%, DeFiChain (DFI) deviated from the trend and rose 76% to set a new high of $ 5.70 on December 6, while its 24-hour trading volume increased from an average of USD 3.6 million to 24.3 million.

DFI / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The three reasons for the DFI price break are the launch of decentralized assets on the main DFI network, an increase in transactions and users on the network, and an increase in the total value locked in the protocol.

Traders turn to decentralized securities and cryptocurrencies

The biggest source of momentum for DFI in recent weeks has been the launch of decentralized assets on the DeFiChain network and staking options for holders.

Platform users now have access to multiple pools including large-cap cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, as well as synthetic versions of popular stocks and indices, including pairs for Tesla (TSLA), Apple (APPL) and the S&P 500 (SPY). In addition to having exposure to these assets, stakers also benefit from the above-average returns available on the platform.

DeFiChain pool DEX pairs. Source: DeFi Scan

Other asset options available to users are gold (GLD), silver (SLV), the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT) ETF.

Increase in transaction volume

Another reason for the good performance of DeFiChain has been the increase in transactions on the network after the launch of decentralized assets.

Daily transaction count on DeFiChain. Source: DeFiChain Analytics

The increase in network activity is largely the result of new use cases that have made the launch of decentralized assets possible, including asset creation, liquidity mining, and arbitrage trading.

The added features have also helped attract new users to the DFiChain ecosystem, with the number of unique wallets owning DFI reaching a new high of 42,555 on December 8.

Unique addresses with DFI. Source: DeFiChain Analytics

Total locked value reaches a new all-time high

DFI has also seen a steady increase in the total value locked in the DeFiChain protocol, which is now at an all-time high of $ 1.83 billion according to data from Defi Llama.

Total value locked in DeFiChain. Source: Defi Llama

The increase in locked value coincides with the launch of decentralized assets on the network and Clearly, users were quick to deposit funds to access the high-yield opportunities available to liquidity providers.

Apart from the staking functions offered in DeFiChain’s DEX, Larger DFI holders with at least 20,000 DFIs also have the option to lock their DFI tokens to run a masternode on the network and earn rewards in exchange for helping to verify transactions and secure the blockchain.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: