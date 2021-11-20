Keep3rV1 (KP3R) was one of the few altcoins that emerged unscathed from this week’s bearish turn in the cryptocurrency market.

While many digital assets fell into the red following the lead of Bitcoin (BTC), which fell back after posting a new all-time high last week, KP3R added 31.60% against the dollar and 44.17% against BTC between November 12 and 19.

Let’s investigate what drove the splendid performance and what factors made the altcoin stand out against the gloomy dynamics of the broader market.

The magic of the founder

Much of the momentum underpinning KP3R’s explosive price movement throughout the asset’s history can be attributed to Andre Kronje, the founder of Keep3r Network. Kronje is an eminent figure in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space and also the founder of the yield farming aggregator, yEarn.finance (YFI), one of the main DeFi protocols in the cryptocurrency sector.

First announced in October 2020, Keep3r Network is a job registry designed to connect organizations and other job providers with technical professionals, or Keepers, They can perform routine tasks like harvesting yield farming crops.

The Keep3r ecosystem expanded over time to include Keep3r Eden, a system of rules that enables transparent ordering of transactions, a fixed currency market intended to offer an alternative to stablecoins denominated in USD, and an options liquidity mining platform.

Historically, there has always been a lot of investor excitement around KP3R because the token has seen many spikes of rapid appreciation since its initial listing on Uniswap. The belief that the Kronje touch could turn any project into an ultra-successful venture could be fueling the positive sentiment around the asset.

November’s bull run

This fall, after spending much of September and October trading around $ 300 per token, KP3R saw its price skyrocket on November 8, around the time Keep3r Network’s total locked value in Fixed Forex surpassed $ 1 billion.

As the price of the token began to skyrocket, trade volume patterns and social sentiment around KP3R organized in a way that increasingly resembled previous moments of explosive token price action. This was attested by the asset’s high VORTECS ™ Score, an algorithmic indicator that compares the historical dynamics of the token’s trading and social activity with that currently observed. Available exclusively to Cointelegraph Markets Pro subscribers, andl VORTECS ™ Score assesses whether current conditions are bearish, neutral or bullish given the historical record of currency price action.

On November 11 and 12, KP3R was trading just above $ 1,000, having nearly tripled in price during the previous week. The coin’s VORTECS ™ Score was in the high eighties, indicating the algorithm’s significant confidence that the outlook for the KP3R token for the next 12-72 hours was still bullish and a further rise could be expected.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. KP3R price, November 11-18. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Cryptocurrency exchange listings tend to drive token prices

On November 12, a ad of a new Binance trading pair, KP3R / USDT, hit Twitter. Markets Pro subscribers received an almost instantaneous alert of the event thanks to the platform’s NewsQuakes ™ functionality (red circle in graph).

The price of KP3R did not skyrocket immediately, But after several hours the asset staged a huge rally, skyrocketing from $ 976 to a high of $ 1,923 in just 17 hours, an increase of almost 100%.

It is true that a listing on Binance is great news for any digital asset, but in the case of KP3R, the announcement had landed on extremely fertile ground. The disposition of trading activity and social sentiment metrics were already wildly favorable, and a spark provided by Binance’s tweet had triggered an extremely powerful price spike. Subscribers to Cointelegraph Markets Pro were alerted to both the bullish conditions forming around KP3R and the news itself.

Cointelegraph is a financial information publisher, not an investment advisor. We do not provide personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk, including the risk of permanent and total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and graphics are correct at time of writing or where otherwise specified. Strategies tested in real time are not recommendations. Consult your financial advisor before making financial decisions.

