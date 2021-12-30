3 reasons why Convex Finance jumped 215% in December and hit a new all-time high

The growth of the stablecoin sector within cryptocurrencies has been one of the most shocking events of 2021. In particular, stablecoins became an integral part of the expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, as their total value exceeded $ 162 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

One project that has seen the price of its token rise thanks to its focus on stablecoins and the Curve Finance (CRV) ecosystem is Convex Finance (CVX), a protocol that aims to help users boost CRV stakes. to maximize returns.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that since hitting a low of $ 18.79 on December 4, the price of CVX soared 215% to set a new all-time high of $ 60.22 on December 27. During the same period, its 24-hour trading volume went from an average of $ 20 million to more than $ 163 million.

4-hour CVX / USDT chart. Source: TradingView

The three reasons for the new all-time high for CVX are the launch of new assets in the protocol, the listing of the CVX token on several prominent exchanges, and the continued growth of the total blocked value (TVL) in the Convex protocol.

The launch of new assets and LP pools

One of the reasons for Convex Finance’s build strength in December has been the addition of new assets, including new opportunities to provide liquidity in support of the Convex platform. Recently, Convex announced that it would expand beyond its focus on Curve Finance by adding support for the promising stablecoin ecosystem Frax Finance.

In addition to adding a new stablecoin protocol to its ecosystem, Convex also launched an Ether / CVX pool on the Curve v2 protocol, as well as a new CRV / Ether pool on Convex that offers a projected return of 178.49%.

Inclusion of new exchanges

A second factor that helped drive the price and trading volume of CVX was the listing of the token on several prominent exchanges, such as Binance on December 22 and Huobi Global on December 23.

CVX now on Binance! https://t.co/EBaescRNf1 – Convex Finance (@ConvexFinance) December 23, 2021

Following these two exchange listings, the price of CVX soared from $ 34.83 to $ 45.76, a 42% gain in less than 36 hours.

CVX also received a boost to its value on November 26 when the token was listed on the OKEx cryptocurrency exchange.

Total value locked up

A third element that points to the growing strength of Convex Finance is the total value locked in the protocol, which reached a new record of $ 19.49 billion on December 29, according to data from Defi Llama.

Total value locked in Convex Finance. Source: Defi Llama

The steady increase in locked assets in the protocol has elevated Convex Finance to third place in terms of TVL across all of DeFi, behind Aave, which has total liquidity of $ 26.56 billion across all supported networks, and Curve Finance, which has a current TVL of $ 23.14 billion.

As the Convex ecosystem expands and continues to add support for projects such as Frax and potentially TerrraUSD (UST) in the future, it is likely that the protocol’s TVL will continue to increase and could potentially exceed that of Curve Finance as it incorporates other protocols from stablecoin.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.