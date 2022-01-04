3 Reasons Phantasma (SOUL) Chases New All-Time Highs

Non-fungible tokens and blockchain-based gambling projects became very popular in the course of 2021. This was due to their great appeal, which attracted the attention of both crypto newbies and experienced ones. This trend helped initiate mass adoption of blockchain technology and, from the looks of it, it is likely to spread throughout 2022.

One of the projects that is taking steps in 2022 is Phantasma (SOUL), a layer one blockchain protocol that specializes in creating SmartNFTs and decentralized gaming applications. Its prices reflect that it is about to race to a new all-time high.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Since reaching a low of USD 2.30 on December 30, the price of SOUL has risen 61.73% to reach a daily high of USD 3.72 on January 3, as its daily trading volume increased from an average of USD 3 million to USD 12 million.

SOUL / USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Three reasons for the SOUL price increase are the launch of several new protocols on the Phantasma network, the addition of cross-chain support for multiple networks, and the general rise in popularity of NFTs and blockchain-based games.

Launch of new projects in Phantasma

One of the biggest advances in the Phantasma ecosystem in the last two weeks has been the launch of several projects on the web. Among them, the role-playing card game Blood rune, the mobile game Ghost festival and the NFT market, GhostMarkets.

GhostMarket is conducting its initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) at Flamingo Finance and will have its GM token available to operate on the six different networks that GhostMarket supports, but including Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Phantasma, Avalanche, Polygon, and NEO N3.

One of the main attractions of using Phantasma instead of other chains is its dual token system, in which SOUL token holders can stake their tokens to win Phantasma Energy (KCAL). These, in turn, can be used to pay transaction fees. This makes transactions free for SOUL holders.

Phantasma is also certified as a carbon negative blockchain, which has helped attract positive attention. This differentiates it from other networks like Ethereum, which notoriously has a higher carbon footprint since it uses mining.

Interoperability between chains

A second reason for Phantasma’s strength building has been the addition of cross-chain interoperability with multiple blockchain networks including Ethereum, BSC, and NEO.

In addition to adding interoperability with other networks, the Phantasma chain itself is capable of achieving high levels of performance. This is due to the ability to host infinite sidechains, while the network as a whole benefits from having native oracles built right into the core of its design.

Given that interoperability will be one of the main themes of the cryptocurrency ecosystem in 2022, projects that have already started to make it a focus of development are likely to outperform competition that does not. This will incentivize cryptocurrency users to become increasingly comfortable with transactions across multiple networks.

NFT and the popularity of games

The third reason for Phantasma’s strength building is the general popularity of gaming and NFT projects, as the adoption of Blockchain technology is on the rise.

According to data from Google Trends, interest in NFTs has been on the rise since early 2021 and peaked in mid-December, when Phantasma was pitching new projects and touting its low-cost capabilities.

Interest in NFT searches over time. Source: Google Trends

In addition to the widespread increase in interest in NFTs, popular blockchain-based games such as Axie Infinity have led to the emergence of “play-to-earn” games throughout the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Phantasma’s high-performance, low-cost capabilities make it an attractive option for gamers looking to maximize their profits while minimizing transaction costs.

With interest in games and NFTs showing no signs of fading anytime soon, projects that focus on facilitating their growth and adoption could continue to see their values ​​rise as NFTs become more mainstream.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

