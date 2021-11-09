3 reasons behind Kadena (KDA) 500% parabolic price rally

Proof-of-work (POW) blockchain networks were all the rage in the early days of cryptocurrency, when Bitcoin (BTC) set the standard for security and other projects followed suit in various attempts to offer a robust and scalable network that would allow efficient payments or data transmission.

Most protocols have changed to proof of stake, but Kadena (KDA), a scalable blockchain protocol, continues to work with the old proof-of-work model. According to the project, the network is capable of processing up to 480,000 transactions per second thanks to the use of “braided chains.”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that, in Over the past two weeks, the KDA price has risen 1.124% to a new high of $ 25.94 on November 7, as daily trade volume soared from an average of USD 3 million to more than USD 345 million.

KDA / USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Three reasons for the KDA price break include the launch of wrapped KDAs on the Ethereum (ETH) network, the implementation of non-fungible token projects, new exchange inclusions, and the addition of support for KDA staking.

Kadena joins the DeFi brigade

KDA recently released a wrapped version of its token called wKDA which operates on the Ethereum network and allows you to interface with all EVM-compliant DeFi protocols.

The process was completed together with the exchange CoinMetro and will help create a new level of token utilization for KDA, which until now has been unable to cross the bridge into the interoperable world of DeFi.

As noted in the previous tweet, The team behind Kadena also plans to add cross-chain support for other blockchain networks such as Terra, Polkadot, Celo, and Cosmos.

Launch of NFT projects in Kadena

Another reason for the increased momentum seen at KDA was the addition of NFT capabilities to the network as a way to showcase the ability of smart contracts to transact high-demand items while keeping rates low.

.@TheUFOtoken will be building their #NFT gaming platform on @Kadena_io! UFO will utilize Kadena’s unique features from our scalable layer 1 #PoW #blockchain & Pact, our safest smart contract, to create the next generation #blockchain gaming experience! https: //t.co/itO3QF3Xet pic.twitter.com/Rx1IgZQdX4 – Kadena (@kadena_io) October 29, 2021

The UFO token will build its NFT gaming platform in Kadena! UFO will use Kadena’s unique features of our Layer 1 scalable PoW blockchain and Pact, our most secure smart contract, to create the next generation blockchain gaming experience!

NFTs have been one of the busiest sectors in the cryptocurrency ecosystem and also seem to be one of the main methods of attracting new users to a network, so it is not surprising to see yet another project resort to this tactic.

One of Kadena’s main selling points is its ability to offer low-cost transactions in a POW environment, while offering fast processing times.

The project has also introduced a “crypto gas station” which allows companies to eliminate all transaction fees for their customers by creating accounts that exist to fund gas payments on behalf of their users under certain conditions.

New exchange listings and staking opportunities

KDA has also received support from cryptocurrency exchanges, including a new listing on Crypto.com and CoinMetro enabling KDA staking.

USDKDA #staking on @CoinMetro has been a huge success with 730,000 KDA filled in 20 minutes! This was made possible by @kadena_io‘s strong and tight-knit community! https://t.co/uzefvikgad – Kadena (@kadena_io) November 4, 2021

Following the official reopening of KDA’s staking capabilities on November 3, CoinMetro saw 730,000 KDA tokens being deposited in 20 minutes to deplete the capacity of the staking pool.

This indicates that KDA holders are excited about performance opportunities and could bode well for their integration into DeFi. wKDA could also contribute to reducing KDA’s outstanding supply, which would ideally put additional buying pressure on the price of the tokens.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Each investment and trade movement involves a risk, you must carry out your own research when making a decision.

