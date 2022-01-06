The job interview It is the critical moment to be able to define a contract and with a health contingency that impacted people’s lifestyle, there are new questions that will be crucial to understand your profile.

During the new reality that has been lived these years, which we have been impacted by a contemporary unprecedented health phenomenon, there are new rules that define our work in the market and, most importantly, the way we perceive the professional field.

Faced with this, there are new questions that seek to analyze the profile of people, based on the reality that we have been living and thereby understand what matters today in the labor market.

Contingency labor market: the new job interview

The impact of the contingency on the labor market can be measured by the new questions that will be decisive in a job interview.

When ARC Rynek i Opinia asked in Poland what were the main recruitment methods that were patented during the contingency in that country, it was discovered that when they received a job offer, 28 percent obtained it through a Zoom video call or similar, while 20 percent One hundred heard your job offer over the phone.

The job interview is undoubtedly a key moment, but like the rest of the recruitment process, it has been influenced by a unique health phenomenon.

Among the new questions that are asked in a job interview, according to Enterprisers Project are:

Tell me when you had to relearn something you thought you mastered.

Undoubtedly, during this period we have been challenged to use digital tools or assume new habits, which have led brands to understand what is valuable. That is why, from the use of technology to a routine where you have to work from home, they have led people to question what they thought they mastered, but finally it has led them to return to the basics, to perfect it.

Knowing how to answer this question helps your recruiter understand your aptitude in the face of change and the health contingency has been a process of great transformation, how much your way of thinking changes in the face of current conditions and the flexibility and rigidity of your professional profile is defines at this point, no doubt.

What are your income expectations?

Knowing how much your work is worth and how the health contingency has led you to assume new expenses and ways of generating income is understandable from the income expectations that are sought to know in this question, which has historically been carried out in job interviews.

Before this question you have to be aware of what you will solve with your professional performance and therefore income that you will obtain. Hence, being very clear about your income expectation, not only helps you to negotiate the offer you receive, it also helps to start working as a team with the company, even before being hired, to know how to achieve the expectation of income you need.

What has the contingency taught you in balance between personal life and work?

Your emotional intelligence and discipline (organization, commitment) will be in charge of answering this question, which teaches us the value that exists in a profile that knows how to make appropriate decisions in the face of a reality that entails stress, knowing how to face new work situations, assuming new challenges permanently , because to this extent the rules are changing and understanding what becomes crucial to define the weight of your profile within the needs of the company with the vacancy that they offer you.

Extra for your job interview:

When closing a job interview, Fast Company advises asking your recruiter these questions: Can you remember a time when the culture of the company motivated you to think of a solution or help during the contingency? What motivated you to work in this company?

