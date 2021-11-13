3 proof-of-work protocols focused on building Web 3.0

The Proof of Work (PoW) consensus model is the mechanism that started the revolution that launched Bitcoin (BTC) in 2009 and was the model of choice behind many of the popular projects in the early years of the ecosystem. of cryptocurrencies.

Over time, other consensus models, such as Proof-of-Stake (PoS), gained in popularity, primarily because of the cost of mining equipment, the constant need to upgrade, and concerns Environmental factors made the PoW model fall out of favor.

As a result, projects looking to employ a proof-of-work model have had to adapt to stay aligned with the demands of the entire market. This has led to the emergence of projects that offer a more environmentally friendly approach and PoW economics, while aiming to build Web 3.0.

Let’s take a look at some of the projects that allow people to contribute their resources to secure the network and earn an income in the process.

Helium

Helium is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for Internet of Things (IoT) devices that uses a global network of low-energy wireless “access points” that transmit data over radio waves to be logged on. your network.

The network uses a new working algorithm that has been dubbed “proof of coverage” to validate that access points provide legitimate wireless coverage and that miners receive the native HTN token for helping to provide coverage to the network.

The Helium network experienced tremendous growth throughout 2021. Currently, there are more than 309,000 active nodes.

Helium network statistics. Source: Helium

More recently, the Helium network expanded its capabilities by adding support for 5G wireless capabilities, including the launch of a new line of miners capable of transmitting the 5G signal.

On October 26, Helium announced that it had partnered with satellite television company Dish Network, making Dish the first major operator to join the Helium network and offering its subscribers the opportunity to run Helium nodes in exchange. of HNT tokens.

HNT / USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Shortly after these events, the HNT price hit a new all-time high of $ 53.11 on November 9.

Kadena

Kadena (KDA) is a Layer 1 scalable PoW blockchain protocol that claims to be capable of processing up to 480,000 transactions per second (TPS) thanks to the use of braided chains.

Unlike the main PoW cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Kadena also offers smart contract capabilities similar to those found in Ethereum and has its own smart contract programming language called “Pact.”

The smart contract capability means that the Kadena network can host decentralized finance protocols (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as a host of other specialized projects, from stablecoins to payment processors.

Some of the goals of the project have been to address the main issues plaguing the Ethereum network, such as high transaction costs and network congestion, and claims to offer miniscule transaction fees for consumers, while introducing a feature of “gas station” that allows businesses to create accounts to fund commission payments on behalf of their user base when certain conditions are met.

Kadena uses the Blake (2s-Kadena) algorithm as a consensus model that requires native ASIC miners and cannot be mined using graphics cards or processors.

Recently, KDA released a wrapped version of its token called wKDA that is capable of interacting with all networks compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and its associated DeFi protocols.

In the future, the team behind Kadena also has plans to add cross-chain support for other popular blockchain networks, including Terra, Polkadot, Celo, and Cosmos.

KDA / USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that as a result of recent events, KDA’s price has soared 1,280% from a low of $ 2.05 on October 17 to a new all-time high of $ 28.44 on November 11. .

Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a GPU mining native PoW protocol that focuses on a scalable, decentralized cloud infrastructure for Web 3.0 applications.

According to the project, the Flux ecosystem is comprised of a set of decentralized computing services and blockchain-as-a-service solutions that offer a development environment similar to that of Amazon Web Services, as well as the FluxOS layer two operating system that is capable of running “any dockerized hardened app “.

The Flux network uses the ZelHash algorithm, which is an implementation of Equihash 125.4 that can be mined through a Flux community pool or in a variety of third-party pools created by teams that support the Flux mining ecosystem.

The block time on the Flux network is two minutes and the current reward per block is 75 Flux, of which 50% goes to node operators and 50% to miners.

On November 9, the project presented the “Light Nodes”, which allow Flux nodes to be managed through light wallets so that operators can initiate and monitor node metrics from any device capable of running the FluxNodes application.

4-hour chart of the FLUX / USD pair. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that since October 24, when it was revealed that Apple Pay would be integrated with the Flux network’s Zelcore wallet, the price of FLUX has skyrocketed 802%, from $ 0.33 to a new All-time high of $ 2.96 on November 12.

Although the PoW consensus model is no longer the dominant model used by major projects in the crypto ecosystem, these three examples show that it still has a lot to offer because the new platforms are environmentally friendly and economically sustainable.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement implies a risk, you must carry out your own research when making a decision