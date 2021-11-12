The foregoing, the document refers, allowed that on September 14 of this year Mexico became the first country in the world to issue a sustainable sovereign bond linked to the SDGs.

This bond had an interest rate of 1.35%, that is, a lower cost of 7 basis points than a traditional sovereign bond.

By acquiring these instruments, highlights the Treasury, investors confirm the confidence in the country regarding the execution of its public policy focused on closing social gaps and building a more inclusive economy and society.

The most significant programs that met international standards are: health, education, zero hunger; work and economic growth and industry and infrastructure, details the Treasury.

“The Impact Report has the opinion of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which highlights Mexico’s effort to incorporate impact management in sustainable development financing decisions,” says the release.