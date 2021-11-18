Subscribers to Microsoft’s flagship service can rejoice again as 3 new games are now available on Xbox Game Pass. They are My Friend Pedro, Fae Tactics and Next Space Rebels. In addition, two more games will arrive throughout the day: Exo One and Undungeon. If what you are looking for is variety and novelties, surely these announcements will excite you a lot, because we are facing a large selection of games.

The 3 new games on Xbox Game Pass include tactical action-packed experiences like My Friend Pedro, where you must learn to use your skills to outmaneuver your enemies. Also, your friend and companion in this incredible adventure full of violence will be a hilarious banana. You may want to see the list of all the games that are available on Xbox Game Pass.

3 new games on Xbox Game Pass

Among the other 3 new games on Xbox Game Pass are Fae Tactics, which as the name implies is a turn based strategy game that recalls the best times of the genre, with very well cared graphics and that surely the fans of this type of games will be grateful. For its part, Next Space Rebels is a curious game. It’s about having the experience of building your own space prototype and taking it off the ground to see how it turns out.

Each of these games represents a new and interesting experience. here is the list the new games on Xbox Game Pass: