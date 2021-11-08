A lot of information about the iPhone 14 has already been leaked, but we are very curious about these 3 news.

There is still much left for us to see the iPhone 14 in the market, however we already know a lot about them thanks to the leaks. Everything indicates that Apple has planned a profound renewal of its iPhone range, both in design and structure, and there are 3 things in particular we’re looking forward to seeing.

Without notch

The iPhone 14 may usher in a new era of design in the iPhone that would leave behind the notch launched together with the iPhone X, which since then has only been reduced in the iPhone 13. Rumors say that Apple will remove the notch, but we still do not know how exactly.

In the notch we have both the front camera and the Face ID sensors, and these elements will continue to be present on the iPhone 14. Apple may be able to hide some of them in the frame or under the screen, and drill the upper area of ​​the panel to place the front camera.

Goodbye mini, hello Max

An important change in the configuration of the range is also coming, and it is something that we really want to see. Rumors indicate that the iPhone mini will stop being renewed next year, and instead Apple will present an iPhone 14 Max.

That is, we will have 4 different iPhones, two with 6.1-inch screen and two with 6.7-inch panels. In this way, Apple would offer a device with a large screen and a more affordable price, without having to reach the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The price of this device is one of the biggest unknowns to solve.

Without camera module

The iPhone 7 Pro was the first iPhone with a camera module, and since then it has been something common that has been changing shape. From the iPhone 6, the iPhone camera sticks out of the body of the device, as the sensor is thicker than the iPhone itself, but that could change with the iPhone 14.

Reportedly the cameras of the iPhone 14 will be flush with the body of the device so that they would not stick out. Something similar to the design of the iPhone 4 and 5. It is something we are very curious about since we do not know if Apple will “fatten” the device or if it will have gotten narrower camera sensors.

Trouble Ahead for Apple and Your iPhone 14

There are approximately 10 months to get to know the new iPhone 14, and everything indicates that we will have very important changes after a generation that hasn’t changed drastically. We’ll see if these changes are worth it, but if these rumors are true, we can’t wait to see the new 2022 iPhones.

