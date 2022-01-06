3 key metrics show TVL on DeFi protocols is on the brink of reaching a new all-time high

As 2022 progresses, the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector of the crypto ecosystem appears to be gaining momentum in what could be a bull market echo seen in early 2021.

Data from cryptocurrency market intelligence firm Messari shows that in the past 30 days, 5 of the top 10 DeFi protocols have seen their tokens record double-digit gains. All this despite the difficulties that Bitcoin has experienced, a dynamic that tends to exert downward pressure on the cryptocurrency market in general.

Top 10 DeFi assets. Source: Messari

A closer look at the data shows that AAVE, Curve (CRV) and Spell Token (SPELL) They’ve outperformed most of the industry, but what’s behind these bullish breakouts?

In the case of AAVE, the December 28 introduction of Real World Assets (RAW) into the protocol represented the next advance in DeFi’s capabilities. Users will now be able to borrow against tokenized forms of traditional assets, such as real estate, cargo, transportation bills, and advance payments.

The integration of stablecoins into the DeFi ecosystem by Curve and Abracadabra Money has raised their status as integral components of the sector and this is reflected in the growth of the price of their respective tokens.

Rising Metrics Show Strength of DeFi Growth

Another proof of the momentum that is taking place in the DeFi space is the analysis of various metrics within the ecosystem. These include the active users and the total blocked value.

According to data from Dune Analytics, the number of unique users on DeFi has continued to climb over time and is currently at a peak of 4,304,478 unique wallets.

Total DeFi users over time. Source: Dune Analytics

The activity displayed on decentralized exchanges (DEX) has also been on the rise in recent months. Data from Dune Analytics shows that May 2021 was the only month with a higher DEX trading volume than that seen in November and December 2021.

Monthly DEX volume per project. Source: Dune Analytics

As a sign of how much the entire DeFi ecosystem has grown in the last two years, the volume moved on decentralized exchanges during the first four days of January has already exceeded the volume seen during the entire month of July 2020, when “Summer DeFi” was starting to gain momentum.

TVL is approaching its previous all-time high

In general, one of the best metrics to assess the growth and trajectory of decentralized finance is the total blocked value (TVL) in all protocols.

Total value locked in DeFi. Source: Defi Llama

According to data from Defi Llama, The current TVL across all DeFi protocols stands at $ 255.87 billion, just $ 4 billion less than its all-time high of $ 259.41 billion that was set on December 2, 2021.

The leading protocols in terms of TVL are Curve with USD 24,420 million, Convex Finance with USD 21,230 million, MakerDAO with USD 18,280 million Y AAVE with USD 14,620 million.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.234 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 39.4%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

