These content creators invented flashy trips and even invented genetic conditions to gain followers

Today, being an influencer carries a great responsibility. The social profile of these public people should leave a positive message to their followers, whether they specialize in fashion, beauty, altruism, travel, etc. However, some content creators have lost their credibility after being caught lying and using photoshop to create fake content on their profile.

3 Influencers Who Used Photoshop To Create A Fake Life

Jess hunt

The influencer boasted a trip to Paris, but did not count on her followers to notice that one of her images wearing an evening dress in front of the Eiffel Tower was a Photoshop edit. Instagram users say that Jess appears to be “floating” and that her photograph is very unrealistic. The content creator has received many unfollows for faking trips abroad.

Johanna olson

Olson is another influencer who has lied about her travels and went out of her way to receive more likes. The digital star cut out her body in different photos to stick it in different landscapes of Europe. However, he failed to fool his followers, who left comments such as the following:

“Me when I photoshop myself in Paris”, “If you’re going to lie to us, at least do a good edit” and “Trying desperately to be someone.” After being discovered, Johanna defended herself and assured that “she took a photo and it seemed to her that it did not look so good … so she took a different background and put the background in the photo.”

“Guys! I was in Paris, in this restaurant, and they sat me at a table without a view. I really wanted a photo with the perfect views of Paris to inspire you, so instead of complaining and asking to be put elsewhere, I decided to take a photo of the background that I liked the most and ‘photoshop’ it. That’s it. It’s all in my featured stories if you want to see it, so you can go and really see these sights of Paris if you’ve never been, which is what I wanted. I have done the same in three photos that I have posted of Paris in which I have changed the background to make it more beautiful ”.

Sarah

A model named Sarah invented that she had a very peculiar genetic condition: heterochromia, a condition that causes your irises to be different colors. However, her father decided to deny her on social networks through the comments in one of his publications.

