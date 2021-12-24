3 embroidery artists put together an NFT charity delivery to help victims of human trafficking

Three embroidery artists – Russia’s Katerina Marchenko, Brazilian Aline Brant and Finnish Ninni Luhtasaari – announced Thursday that they will auction their art pieces in the form of non-expendable tokens (NFTs) to support Hope for the Future, a registered charity. based in Austria. Proceeds from the auction will go to help victims of human trafficking find a job after their ordeal.

Katerina Marchenko embroidering. Source: Katerina Marchenko

The NFT sale will take place in Orica between December 27 and 30, and each piece will have a minimum price of $ 500. The goal of the auction is to raise $ 10,000 for the employment program.

“Even when survivors are offered the chance to leave, most are highly traumatized by their experiences, have little knowledge of the local language and must first integrate step by step into normal life,” said the founder of Hope For the Future, Andrea Staudenherz, adding:

“Unbelievably, these renowned embroidery artists can now support the work of our charity through Orica in different parts of the world. These NFTs give us hope that we will be able to fund five days a week of training in 2022. Our current budget only enough for four “.

Marchenko, who has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, added: “I had followed the excitement this year about NFTs, but I needed a bigger reason than to be in it for the money. When Orica told me about the Hope for the Future, became that bigger motive for me. I’m excited to auction my work for such an important cause. “

“Work 6”. Source: Aline Brant

The intersection between philanthropic businesses and NFTs has developed rapidly this year. In one example, Orica partnered with the Austrian registered charity Bbanga Project and German digital artist Mellowmann to organize an NFT delivery, the proceeds of which went towards the construction of a school in Uganda. In the United States, the Internal Revenue Service allows Good Samaritans to deduct their donations of cryptocurrencies or NFTs from their ordinary income, saving them a great deal of money on taxes while also donating to good causes.

“Hold me strong”. Source: Ninni Luhtasaari

