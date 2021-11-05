While the break between EA Sports and FIFA regarding the next installments of the Electronic Arts series, which could finally change its name, remains to be officially confirmed, it seems that a new competitor has entered the scene to take over the rights. of the soccer organization or part of them, 2K Sports.

2K Sports currently has a significant presence in the sports genre with NBA, PGA and WWE rights and it seems that she would be willing to enter the beautiful game with her own soccer license. Nothing confirmed on the table, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick left the door open to that possibility in the latest meeting with investors.

At first, the manager tried to evade the question by talking about Top Eleven, a football management game for mobiles that Nordeus develops as his current bet within the genre. “We are very excited to have Nordeus in the Take-Two family,” said Zelnick (via VGC). “They’re just nailing it, and Top Eleven is a great and beloved title. I couldn’t be happier to be in the football coaching business through Top Eleven with the Nordeus team.

Although he finally couldn’t help but talk about the possibility of acquiring the rights of FIFA and the answer was ambiguous enough to think that there are already communications between the institutions for this to happen. «It is a big step forward for us … We hadn’t been in that sport before. And erm, I think I’ll leave it like that today.

Recently, FIFA has already made clear its intention to seek other partners to distribute its rights and it would be difficult to find a more suitable candidate for this assignment than 2K Sports. For the moment, the only thing left is to wait and see how this soap opera is resolved for the next few months.