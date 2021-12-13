This 2022 2K Games We think it will have a busy year, as they have announced that they will bring three great titles, and they get our attention.

The already well-known brand plans to bring us one of the best basketball video games as every year, but wait, this year it promises to give us more! As it shows us with the announcement of three launches for this 2022, we will talk a little more about them.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:

From the creators of Borderlands, this time they will bring us an adventure full of fantasy, which takes place in an unpredictable world full of all kinds of extravagances, with high-powered weapons and surprises.

In this epic fantasy title of looting shooter genre, we will be able to create and customize our multicase heroes.

So, customize to loot, slash, shoot and cast spells with style and fight your way through the flashy enemies and dungeons full of treasures to claim and thus be able to stop the Lord of Dragons.

Bullets, fantastic settings, magic and broadswords will be present in this chaotic world that comes to life with the unpredictable Tina Chiquitina, who will give you the rules, guide you and change the world on the fly.

It will be available from March 25, 2022 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4.

WWE 2K22:

One of the most anticipated sagas by its fans, since this time it promises to give us a hit, as it will bring us several changes such as new controls, incredible graphics and a completely redesigned engine.

WWE 2k22 offers us the most lived 2K experience to date and as part of the development of the game, 85% of the roster has been given a facial scan that will fine-tune the characters with ultra-realistic models.

Over 3,400 new animations are said to have already been captured, and it will be available from March 2022 for Windows PC, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns:

This title offers us a new tactical role-playing game, which could surprise us with the darker side of the Marvel Universe, in which you will face the demonic forces of the underworld while teaming up and living with the Midnight Suns, the last line of defense of the earth.

Combining dark magic and science, Hydra has awakened Lilith, the mother of demons; she will stop at nothing to fulfill an ancient prophecy and bring back the evil Lord Chthon.

So the Avengers are forced to call out the Avengers Midnight Suns: Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider, a rather interesting group of young heroes with supernatural powers.

Together, they resurrect a legend: Hunter, whom Lilith fathered and abandoned, and the only person who was able to defeat her in the past.

Available from the second half of 2022.