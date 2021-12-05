Through a press release issued to Cointelegraph Español this Friday, December 3, 2021, The Affluent team announced the hiring of Alberto Toribio as its Head of Crypto Solutions.

Affluent is a service offered by 2gether and Fellow Funders within the framework of their strategic alliance to enhance their crypto services to institutional investors.

Alberto Toribio is a specialist in innovation, cryptocurrencies and DeFi financial products, as highlighted in the press release issued. Among his first functions as a manager will be “to promote the products and services of the new Affluent broker, to facilitate investment in cryptocurrencies and other crypto and alternative products to institutional investors.”

Toribio currently works as an advisor to traditional financial organizations such as the FED in New York, the European Commission in Brussels, the Congress of Deputies, the CNMV and the Bank of Spain, among others.

“The signing of Alberto Toribio is a clear commitment by the two companies for talent and quality. The crypto world offers very interesting opportunities for institutional investors, but you have to understand it so as not to be wrong. Alberto is the person with the greatest crypto knowledge in Spain and a guarantee to build a quality service “, explains Ramón Ferraz, CEO of 2gether.

The hiring agreement involves the payment of 30% of the salary of the new manager in cryptocurrencies.

Both Fellow Funders and 2gether emerged with a vocation to transform the financial sector, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by technology, new investment alternatives and their adaptation to new regulatory frameworks.. With this alliance, reinforced with the incorporation of Alberto Toribio, both companies aim to accelerate this transformation by taking advantage of their complementary capabilities through Affluent.

Keep reading: