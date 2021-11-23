Preheat the oven at 200ºC. Grease two individual casseroles with a little olive oil, preferably with a lid, or a small dish. To wash zucchini and cut into small cubes. Combine with the finely chopped chives (optional) and mix with a dash of vinegar. Season and add the turmeric, granulated garlic and herbs to taste.

Distribute in the pans and bake for 10 minutes. Cover and bake for another 8-10 minutes. Take out carefully, wait for it to cool down a bit and form a hole in the center of each pot. Break the eggs carefully and deposit each one inside those holes. Lightly season with salt and pepper and put in the oven.

Bake on the highest level, preferably with the grill if you have one, uncovered, until the eggs are set to taste. They usually take about 8-10 minutes. Ideally, the white is curdled and the yolk remains liquid inside. Serve with chopped fresh parsley.

With what to accompany the baked eggs with zucchini

This recipe from baked eggs with zucchini It can be taken at breakfast, mid-morning, as a first course of the meal or at dinner time. I recommend accompanying them with a piece of good artisan bread, preferably toasted or in its variant of peaks or scolds, to moisten the yolk a little and give a crunchy contrast. With a good full salad on the side we already have a light and nutritious dinner.