LaSalud.mx .-With 28 states in green and four in yellow, next Monday the COVID-19 Epidemic Risk Traffic Light, which will be valid from December 27, 2021 to January 9, 2022, reported the Ministry of Health.

In this period they will be green: Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Mexico City, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas; in yellow: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora.

For a year, when the National Vaccination Strategy began and until this December 23, 81 million 913 thousand 687 people have been immunized with at least one dose against COVID-19, reported the Daily Technical Report.

Of that total, 72 million 694 thousand 585 have completed the vaccination scheme; while nine million 219 thousand 102 have a dose, while the period required to receive the second application is fulfilled.

Regarding the current situation of the epidemic, they identified 20 thousand 989 estimated active cases, which are equivalent to 0.5% from the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, in the epidemiological week under analysis, there is a 15% decrease in the number of estimated cases compared to the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, the occupancy of general beds had a reduction of one percentage point to remain at 14% and that of beds with mechanical ventilators remained unchanged with 11%.

In these December holidays it is essential to maintain sanitary measures such as healthy distance, correct use of face masks, constant hand washing with soap and water or use of 70% alcohol-gel, in addition to ensuring that closed spaces are ventilated.

This agency also reports that the vaccination against COVID-19 for laggards and pregnant women from 18 years. The inoculation of young people between 15 and 17 years of age and the application of the booster dose for people of 60 years and over is also advancing.

Likewise, people are invited to immediately seek medical advice in the event of symptoms of respiratory infection, not to self-medicate and to attend to the indications of professional health personnel.

If a mother, father or caregiver of adolescents susceptible to receiving COVID-19 vaccine has questions about the process, they can visit the adolescent vaccination section in vaccinecovid.gob.mx or write to [email protected].

DZ