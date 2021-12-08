One more day, and a new summary of current news on ComputerHoy.com. If you’ve disconnected in the last 24 hours, you can catch up in 5 minutes.
It has cost, but in the end you can now make calls and video calls directly from Gmail.
Samsung has unified its mobile and electronics divisions and it will focus on increasing chip production, where it aspires to become a world leader.
Ubisoft is the first major video game company to embrace NFT games, which will be managed through its new platform Quartz.
Technological news
Addicted to Instagram? The app itself offers a solution for all its users. Read the news
You can now make calls and video calls from Gmail. Read the news
The new functionality of WhatsApp allows you to keep your inbox very clean. Read the news
Everything is connected: Amazon’s servers go down and Disney Plus, Tinder, League of Legends, Coinbase, and Alexa, among others, fail. Read the news
Twitter wants to improve the direct messages of the application and to do so it has bought Quill. Read the news
Mobile phones
LG closes the door to users who continued to keep their phones alive with updates. Read the news
Moto Edge X30, flagship mobile with the latest Snapdragon and camera under the screen. Read the news
Samsung unifies its business units for mobile phones, TVs and other consumer electronics, what are the consequences? Read the news
TCL shows its roll-up screen phone, this is the TCL Fold and Slide. Read the news
Your next smartphone could have a retractable camera, that’s the technology that OPPO has taught. Read the news
Telegram is updated with improvements aimed at privacy such as protected content. Read the news
Computers and tablets
Windows 11 and performance issues: the nightmare continues with NVMe SSDs. Read the news
The new 2021 MacBook Pros seem to have problems with the SD card reader. Read the news
The architecture of Intel’s new CPUs is so novel that video games believe they are two processors. Read the news
Qualcomm and Mediatek will have a new (old) processor competitor: Imagination’s RISC-V Catapult. Read the news
Lifestyle
Microsoft Flowspace is a complete cabin so that we can telework from home comfortably. Read the news
Tricks and products to eliminate humidity in the bathroom and prevent mold. Read the news
Christmas 2021: 10 gift ideas for Xiaomi fans. Read the report
Food steamer: advantages, how it works and buying guide. Read the buying guide
Leisure and gaming
Ubisoft presents Quartz, its NFT platform where players can earn money playing video games. Read the news
In the absence of chips, NVIDIA relaunches a graphics from three years ago at an exorbitant price. Read the news
Motor
Prevent the car windshield from fogging up with homemade tricks: from potato to dishwasher. Read the news
This is how you must circulate in roundabouts that are not roundabouts according to the DGT. Read the news
Science
China manages to modify the climate for a political celebration, and this is how its technology works. Read the news
They discover a new benefit of chewing gum that no one expected. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
This Japanese train bus can circulate both on the road and on the track. Read the news
The future of robotics is called Ameca and it is as advanced as it is terrifying. Read the news
This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!