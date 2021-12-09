We have already begun to write the letter to the Magi and we are not cut off at all. This year we have been great and we deserve a lot of details under the tree to find the morning of January 6. Not sure what to ask you this Christmas? Are ideas for less than 50 euros will cover your needs for style, beauty, leisure and any whim that crosses your mind.

Index hide
1 Fashion gifts for less than 50 euros
2 You only need 50 euros to fulfill some dreams beauty
3 Gifts lifestyle for less than 50 euros that will improve a lot in 2022

Fashion gifts for less than 50 euros

50 euros is a budget more than enough to eat with some of the most trendy garments of this season. We even find wonderful coats, boots and leather bags that fall within this price range and that we can ask the most generous Magi of all.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Flat leather ankle boots from Zara, 49.95 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Cortefiel wool blend checked coat, 48.99 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Black party dress with H&M New Look design, 49.99 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Handbag shopper Mango leather, 49.99 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Bershka double-sided shearling-lined jacket, € 49.99.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Tommy Hilfiger shirt, 48.65 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Solidarity ring with Pandora’s star, 39 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Satin kimono with Hunkemöller lace, € 49.99.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Thick sweater with shoulder pads by High Spirits in Cortefiel, 35.99 euros.

You only need 50 euros to fulfill some dreams beauty

If you were after a whim beauty in particular and you are looking for something very special with which thicken your makeup, perfume or beauty treatment drawer, this Christmas is the perfect occasion. Because all these proposals cost less than 50 euros and they will make a lot of difference in your routines and looks of 2022.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Lush Cosmetics gift box, 34.95 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Chloé Signature Perfume, 39.95 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Lancaster Elasticity and Lifting Effect facial treatment case, 49.95 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

NYX Shadow Cosmetics Ultimate Palette with 40 shadows, 39.90 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

NEOM soothing facial oil, 47.95 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Aveda x Philip Lim hair care set, 41.95 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Charlotte Tilbury lipstick case, 49.99 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

The Ritual of Sakura body treatment case by Rituals, 44.99 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Fragrance set in bottle and roll-on Cleo de MAAR, 49 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Guerlain Météorites pearl duo, € 49.95.

Gifts lifestyle for less than 50 euros that will improve a lot in 2022

If you are not a lot of clothes or beauty, those 50 euros can also do wonders for you. From books to gadgets technology, sex toys, accessories for cooking or playing sports and many other options lifestyle that will make your life a little better the year that begins.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Newcook multifunction kitchen robot, 44.90 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Citrus Infusion scented candle from Zara Home, 19.99 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Clitorial vibrator Diva in Platanomelón, 39.99 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Collector’s book A Garden Eden: Masterpieces of Botanical Illustration by Taschen, 50 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

3-in-1 wireless charger from Amazon, 33.99 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Pink artistic roller skates by Decathlon, 44.99 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

Ostrichpillow multi-position travel pillow, 34.23 euros.

Kings Gifts For Less Than 50 Euros

H&M Home marble effect glass vase, € 44.99.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @mariafrubies.

Photos | Zara, Cortefiel, H&M, Mango, Bershka, Amazon, Pandora, Hunkemöller, Springfield, Lush, El Corte Inglés, NYX Cosmetics, LookFantastic, Sephora, Druni, MAAR, Zara Home, Platanomelón, Decathlon, H&M Home.