We have already begun to write the letter to the Magi and we are not cut off at all. This year we have been great and we deserve a lot of details under the tree to find the morning of January 6. Not sure what to ask you this Christmas? Are ideas for less than 50 euros will cover your needs for style, beauty, leisure and any whim that crosses your mind.

Fashion gifts for less than 50 euros

50 euros is a budget more than enough to eat with some of the most trendy garments of this season. We even find wonderful coats, boots and leather bags that fall within this price range and that we can ask the most generous Magi of all.





Flat leather ankle boots from Zara, 49.95 euros.





Cortefiel wool blend checked coat, 48.99 euros.

Checked wool-blend coat





Black party dress with H&M New Look design, 49.99 euros.

Black party dress with New Look design





Handbag shopper Mango leather, 49.99 euros.





Bershka double-sided shearling-lined jacket, € 49.99.

Double-sided jacket with shearling lining





Tommy Hilfiger shirt, 48.65 euros.

Tommy Hilfiger NEA Shirt l / s Kir Shirt, Blue (Halogen Blue), L for Women





Solidarity ring with Pandora’s star, 39 euros.





Satin kimono with Hunkemöller lace, € 49.99.





Thick sweater with shoulder pads by High Spirits in Cortefiel, 35.99 euros.

High Spirits chunky jumper with shoulder pads

You only need 50 euros to fulfill some dreams beauty

If you were after a whim beauty in particular and you are looking for something very special with which thicken your makeup, perfume or beauty treatment drawer, this Christmas is the perfect occasion. Because all these proposals cost less than 50 euros and they will make a lot of difference in your routines and looks of 2022.





Lush Cosmetics gift box, 34.95 euros.





Chloé Signature Perfume, 39.95 euros.

Chloé Signature Perfume





Lancaster Elasticity and Lifting Effect facial treatment case, 49.95 euros.

Lancaster Stretch & Lift Facial Treatment Set





NYX Shadow Cosmetics Ultimate Palette with 40 shadows, 39.90 euros.





NEOM soothing facial oil, 47.95 euros.

NEOM soothing facial oil





Aveda x Philip Lim hair care set, 41.95 euros.

Aveda x Philip Lim Hair Care Set





Charlotte Tilbury lipstick case, 49.99 euros.

Charlotte Tilbury lipstick case





The Ritual of Sakura body treatment case by Rituals, 44.99 euros.

The Ritual of Sakura Body Treatment Set by Rituals





Fragrance set in bottle and roll-on Cleo de MAAR, 49 euros.





Guerlain Météorites pearl duo, € 49.95.

Guerlain Météorites pearl duo

Gifts lifestyle for less than 50 euros that will improve a lot in 2022

If you are not a lot of clothes or beauty, those 50 euros can also do wonders for you. From books to gadgets technology, sex toys, accessories for cooking or playing sports and many other options lifestyle that will make your life a little better the year that begins.





Newcook multifunction kitchen robot, 44.90 euros.

NEWCOOK Multifunction Kitchen Robot, Capacity 5 Liters, Programmable Up to 24H, Cook Automatically, 8 Preconfigured Menus and Keep Warm Function Up to 24H. Includes Non-stick Tray





Citrus Infusion scented candle from Zara Home, 19.99 euros.





Clitorial vibrator Diva in Platanomelón, 39.99 euros.





Collector’s book A Garden Eden: Masterpieces of Botanical Illustration by Taschen, 50 euros.

A Garden Eden: Masterpieces of Botanical Illustration





3-in-1 wireless charger from Amazon, 33.99 euros.

3 in 1 Wireless Charger, ESTAVEL Charging Station with Fast Adapter Compatible with iPhone 13/12/11 Pro / 12 Pro MAX / XR / XS / X / 8, Qi Induction Charger for iWatch 6 / SE / 5/4/3 / 2/1 / Airpods Pro / 2





Pink artistic roller skates by Decathlon, 44.99 euros.

Pink figure roller skates





Ostrichpillow multi-position travel pillow, 34.23 euros.

Ostrichpillow Mini Travel Pillow for Aircraft, Car, Office, Neck Support for Flying, Neck Pillow for Naps. Travel accessory for Men and Women – Gray Color – Midnight Gray





H&M Home marble effect glass vase, € 44.99.

Marble effect glass vase

Cover photo | @mariafrubies.

Photos | Zara, Cortefiel, H&M, Mango, Bershka, Amazon, Pandora, Hunkemöller, Springfield, Lush, El Corte Inglés, NYX Cosmetics, LookFantastic, Sephora, Druni, MAAR, Zara Home, Platanomelón, Decathlon, H&M Home.