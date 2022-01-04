Trim any excess fat from the turkey meat and cut into small pieces. Peel and chop the chives and garlic clove, cut the carrot into small pieces. Heat a little olive oil in a saucepan and cook the meat, stirring constantly, until golden brown. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the onion, garlic and carrot, and stir well. Let them brown for a few minutes. Incorporate the previously washed barley and water with the wine. When the alcohol evaporates, add the bay leaf, cumin, a dash of pepper and a pinch of salt.

Cover with water or broth, bring to a boil, lower the heat, cover and cook for at least 30 minutes. Monitor the liquid level and adjust as you prefer a more or less broth soup. Season with salt and remove the bay leaf. Add chopped parsley to taste at the end of cooking.

Tasting

The turkey soup with barley and carrot It can be served as a second course to a vegetable-based first, or used as a single dish with a good portion, accompanied by a little bread if desired. We can play with the proportions of ingredients, reducing the barley if we prefer to limit carbohydrates or adding more meat to add more protein. We could also combine the carrot with another vegetable, for example incorporating finely chopped celery or turnip.