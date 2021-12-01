Welcome to the morning tech roundup on ComputerHoy.com. The best news of the last 24 hours, linked in headlines, and organized by categories.

We have traveled to Hawaii to witness live Introducing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, its most powerful SoC that mobiles will carry in 2022. We tell you everything first-hand.

You haven’t been able to buy RTX 2,000 and 3,000 series graphics cards in a year and a half, but NVIDIA is already preparing to launch the 4,000 series…

Surprising the email Elon Musk sent to all of his employees last weekend: The Raptor engine on your Starship rocket is “a disaster“, and SpaceX is “at risk of bankruptcy“.

Technological news

Qualcomm returns to the top, this is how the Snapdragon 8 gen 1 performs. Read the news

Twitter changes its privacy policies and will now be able to delete photos that it considers do not meet its standards. Read the news

QR scanner, PDF viewer and more: they discover several apps on Google Play infected with a banking Trojan. Read the news

The surprising milestone that Bizum will achieve for the first time in 2021. Read the news

Four cryptocurrencies to watch closely in 2022 according to experts. Read the news

Mobile phones

Huawei would be preparing a folding phone that would rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Read the news

All about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the heart of the TOP phones of 2022. Read the news

Prestigious analyst reveals the date when Apple will make the iPhone obsolete. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Microsoft Doesn’t Want You To Back Down With Windows 11: Here’s How It Prevents You From Going Back To Windows 10. Read The News

A 3: 2 ratio monitor to work with? This is the Huawei Mateview 28 “. Read our analysis and opinion

The Nvidia RTX 4000 would already be a reality: release date and chip size. Read the news

Lifestyle

Huawei would be preparing a smartwatch with which you can measure your blood pressure. Read the news

If you are a student, Amazon gives you 5 euros: so you can get them. Read the news



10 surprising uses of the hair dryer in the kitchen Read the news

These are the most reliable and durable appliance brands according to the OCU. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

YouTube is updated on Android TV, finally improving the interface for playing a list of videos. Read the news

This extension allows you to recover the lost ‘Dislike’ counter in YouTube videos. Read the news

Netflix wants you to secure your account and for that it asks for your phone number. Read the news

Waiting is over: Rocket League Sideswipe lands on iOS and Android. Read the news

Motor

Ford is developing a cable to charge electric cars in 5 minutes. Read the news

Android Auto begins to implement dual SIM support. Read the news

Science

Elon Musk sends a desperate email to employees and advises that SpaceX is “at risk of bankruptcy”. Read the news

Nanochips that reprogram our cells: this is the technological future of medicine. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

A study finds that a certain type of grocery cart makes you spend more. Read the news

This device turns your photos into scents. Read the news

After watching this video, you will lose the urge to eat one of McDonald’s most popular hamburgers. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!