Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and CEO of the company, leaves his position without giving clear reasons. It has not met some of the objectives that it had set itself, but it leaves Twitter turned into one of the social networks of reference.

The OCU has analyzed the offers of this Black Friday, and reveal some surprising facts: only 16% of the products dropped in price. The rest remained, or even went up in price …

Technological news

China has found the solution to decrypt the pirates’ stolen data … in their favor. Read the news

Jack Dorsey Quits Twitter And Does It By Keeping His Word About Editable Tweets. Read the news

What will happen to Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2022? Read the news

The main risks that you should know before investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Read the news

First multinational to abandon social networks because they are dangerous for young people: the first of many? Read the news

The terrifying numbers of the OCU after analyzing Black Friday 2021. Read the news

Mobile phones

The charging problems in the Google Pixel 6 continue: if you do not use its cable, the phone does not charge. Read the news

The best Windows live wallpaper app lands on Android today and it’s free. Read the news

The design of the realme GT 2 Pro is leaked and is a hit of nostalgia for fans of the Nexus 6P. Read the news

Features that your competition already has and that WhatsApp should include immediately. Read the news

The latest rumors suggest that the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 + would change very little. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Microsoft goes back to its old ways in Windows 11 and recovers the bad practices of Internet Explorer. Read the news

Windows 10 receives a critical security patch … and it wasn’t from Microsoft. Read the news

6 tricks to get the most out of your laptop battery in Windows 11. Read the news

Lifestyle

Surprising uses of rice beyond drying your phone in the event of a disaster. Read the news

This anti-inflammatory juice prevents a multitude of diseases, according to a doctor, and is very easy to prepare. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

This is your last chance to get HBO Max with a 50% discount forever. Read the news



NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti, the premium model with better GDDR6X memory and up to 21 GB / s of bandwidth. Read the news

Motor

Xiaomi announces its first car factory, will manufacture 300,000 electric cars a year. Read the news

Advantages of winter car tires and why we should use them. Read the news

Science

What is Omicron and to what extent can it produce another pandemic according to science. Read the news

“Having children changes your life” and, in particular, the mother’s brain according to a new scientific study. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Who is Lepht Anonym, the biohacker who has implanted more than 50 chips and antennas in his body. Read the news

Cryptocurrency mining is collapsing power plants across an entire country. Read the news

The first removable football stadium is inaugurated, it seats 40,000 people and has been designed by a Spanish studio. Read the news

Destination buses, the latest trend in Hong Kong. Read the news

