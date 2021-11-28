In recent years we have witnessed an unprecedented baby boom phenomenon among the celebrities most famous and followed. From Emily Ratajkowski to Emma Roberts, to the surprise that Naomi Campbell was a mother at 50. These are all those that sweeten our social networks with the most tender photos of their little ones.

Gigi Hadid and her daughter Khai





Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi





Karlie Kloss and her son Levi Joseph





Chiara Ferragni and her daughter Vittoria





Kim Kardashian and Psalm





Lea Michele and her son Ever Leo





Some of the most famous births in recent years have made headlines and raised expectations. From the Kardashian sisters to Chiara Ferragni, who already dresses little Vittoria with some of her own designs and the most important luxury firms of the world.

Ashlee Simpson and her son Ziggy





Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True





Emma Roberts and her daughter Rhodes





Emily Ratajkowski and Sylvester Apollo Bear





Nicki Minaj and her son





Actresses who are now also mothers have not been lacking, such as Emma Roberts who has debuted with the most beautiful photos and preppy or Blake Lively and Gal Gadot, who repeat and continue to grow the family. All of them They boast of motherhood and children in their appearances and social networks, making us smile.

Clara Berry and her son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa





Megan Markle and her daughter Lilibet Diana





Meghan Trainor and her son Riley





Blake Lively and her daughter Betty





Jamie Chung and his twins





Kaitlynn Carter and her son Rowan





The huge army of models who have been mothers in recent years, with Gigi Hadid at the helm. All of them have filled their Instagram accounts with photographs that illustrate motherhood, sharing such beautiful moments with all their followers.

Devon Windsor and his daughter Enzo Elodie





Alicia Vikander and her son





Toni Garrn and his daughter Luca Malaika





Halsey and her son Ender Ridley





Gal Gadot and his daughter Daniella





Valentina Ferrer and her son Rio





Paula Echevarría and her son Miguel





Romee Strijd and her daughter Mint





Coco Rocha and her daughter Iley





