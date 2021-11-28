In recent years we have witnessed an unprecedented baby boom phenomenon among the celebrities most famous and followed. From Emily Ratajkowski to Emma Roberts, to the surprise that Naomi Campbell was a mother at 50. These are all those that sweeten our social networks with the most tender photos of their little ones.
Gigi Hadid and her daughter Khai
Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi
Karlie Kloss and her son Levi Joseph
Chiara Ferragni and her daughter Vittoria
Kim Kardashian and Psalm
Lea Michele and her son Ever Leo
Some of the most famous births in recent years have made headlines and raised expectations. From the Kardashian sisters to Chiara Ferragni, who already dresses little Vittoria with some of her own designs and the most important luxury firms of the world.
Ashlee Simpson and her son Ziggy
Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True
Emma Roberts and her daughter Rhodes
Emily Ratajkowski and Sylvester Apollo Bear
Nicki Minaj and her son
Actresses who are now also mothers have not been lacking, such as Emma Roberts who has debuted with the most beautiful photos and preppy or Blake Lively and Gal Gadot, who repeat and continue to grow the family. All of them They boast of motherhood and children in their appearances and social networks, making us smile.
Clara Berry and her son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa
Megan Markle and her daughter Lilibet Diana
Meghan Trainor and her son Riley
Blake Lively and her daughter Betty
Jamie Chung and his twins
Kaitlynn Carter and her son Rowan
The huge army of models who have been mothers in recent years, with Gigi Hadid at the helm. All of them have filled their Instagram accounts with photographs that illustrate motherhood, sharing such beautiful moments with all their followers.
Devon Windsor and his daughter Enzo Elodie
Alicia Vikander and her son
Toni Garrn and his daughter Luca Malaika
Halsey and her son Ender Ridley
Gal Gadot and his daughter Daniella
Valentina Ferrer and her son Rio
Paula Echevarría and her son Miguel
Romee Strijd and her daughter Mint
Coco Rocha and her daughter Iley
