In recent years we have witnessed an unprecedented baby boom phenomenon among the celebrities most famous and followed. From Emily Ratajkowski to Emma Roberts, to the surprise that Naomi Campbell was a mother at 50. These are all those that sweeten our social networks with the most tender photos of their little ones.

Gigi Hadid and her daughter Khai

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi

Karlie Kloss and her son Levi Joseph

Chiara Ferragni and her daughter Vittoria

Kim Kardashian and Psalm

Lea Michele and her son Ever Leo

Some of the most famous births in recent years have made headlines and raised expectations. From the Kardashian sisters to Chiara Ferragni, who already dresses little Vittoria with some of her own designs and the most important luxury firms of the world.

Ashlee Simpson and her son Ziggy

Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True

Emma Roberts and her daughter Rhodes

Emily Ratajkowski and Sylvester Apollo Bear

Nicki Minaj and her son

Actresses who are now also mothers have not been lacking, such as Emma Roberts who has debuted with the most beautiful photos and preppy or Blake Lively and Gal Gadot, who repeat and continue to grow the family. All of them They boast of motherhood and children in their appearances and social networks, making us smile.

Clara Berry and her son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa

Megan Markle and her daughter Lilibet Diana

Meghan Trainor and her son Riley

Blake Lively and her daughter Betty

Jamie Chung and his twins

Kaitlynn Carter and her son Rowan

The huge army of models who have been mothers in recent years, with Gigi Hadid at the helm. All of them have filled their Instagram accounts with photographs that illustrate motherhood, sharing such beautiful moments with all their followers.

Devon Windsor and his daughter Enzo Elodie

Alicia Vikander and her son

Toni Garrn and his daughter Luca Malaika

Halsey and her son Ender Ridley

Gal Gadot and his daughter Daniella

Valentina Ferrer and her son Rio

Paula Echevarría and her son Miguel

Romee Strijd and her daughter Mint

Coco Rocha and her daughter Iley

