At least one in four cryptocurrency investors in Japan had the experience of holding non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to a new survey.

Major Japanese cryptocurrency exchange BitBank conducted an online survey analyzing NFT’s investment trends in the Japanese cryptocurrency market.

Publishing the survey results on November 25, BitBank said it surveyed 2,061 cryptocurrency users in a period from October 26 to November 1, 2021. Respondents included BitBank clients as well as cryptocurrency holders. Randomly surveyed via Twitter, a spokesperson for the firm told Cointelegraph.

The survey results suggest that up to 26% of Japanese crypto investors have proven to have NFT so far, and the majority of NFT investors are represented by younger generations in their 20s and 40s.

For the majority of respondents, the main reason for having an NFT is similar to investing in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), which is to hold them for the long term. According to BitBank, up to 60% of those surveyed said they see their NFTs as a long-term investment.

According to the survey results, 39% of NFT holders in the survey indicated that they had never sold their NFTs and were unsure of their value, while more than 22% of respondents had not sold their NFTs but were aware of its value. Another 19% of those surveyed said they benefited from the sale of NFT.

The report also notes that art remains the top topic for NFTs in the Japanese cryptocurrency market, followed by games, the metaverse, entertainment, and sports.

The NFT industry has become increasingly popular in Japan, with local cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck launching its own NFT market in March 2021.

Since Japan is globally known for its influential pop culture, including anime and manga, many believe that the country has great potential to power the NFT movement.. Earlier this year, the first crypto evangelist, Mai Fujimoto, also known as Miss Bitcoin, partnered with the blockchain gaming ecosystem Enjin to launch an NFT charity project in Japan.

